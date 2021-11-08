After 18 years, Bolsa Família comes to an end; Brazil aid is uncertain

After 18 years, Bolsa Família comes to an end. The program was revoked by Provisional Measure No. 1,061, published on August 10 of this year. The MP, the same one that created Auxílio Brasil, determined that, 90 days later, the 2004 law that established the creation of the benefit in the Lula government (PT) would be annulled.

The Ministry of Citizenship now intends to start the payments of the new aid on the 17th. However, without definitions of values ​​and sources of resources, the implementation of the new income transfer program is still surrounded by uncertainties.

In case Brazil Aid cannot be paid this month, one of the alternatives studied by the government is a new extension of Emergency Aid, which, like Bolsa Família, paid the last installment in October.

Another possibility is the enactment of a new provisional measure to modify the deadline for revocation of Bolsa Família, keeping it in force until Auxílio Brasil becomes viable.

Planning

The government said that all people registered with Bolsa Família will receive the new benefit automatically, following the usual schedule of the previous program, which is organized according to the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

The average value of the program will be readjusted by 17.84% in November, with the ministry’s own budget. The value is a little lower than estimated by the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma. He had previously said that the general correction would be 20% on benefits.

Despite the start of payment in November, the increase in the number of beneficiaries, however, will only take place in December this year. The plan is for 17 million Brazilians to benefit from Auxílio Brasil. Today, Bolsa Família serves 14.6 million families.

PEC of pPecatories

With the expectation of approving the PEC dos Precatórios, the federal government promises to pay a supplement that will guarantee each family, until December 2022, the receipt of at least R$ 400 per month, a floor defended by President Jair Bolsonaro (no party). The initiative is seen as a way to help regain the government’s popularity on the eve of the election year.

“In December, after the approval of the PEC, the federal government will pay a supplement that will guarantee to each family, until December 2022, the receipt of at least R$ 400 monthly”, informed the Ministry of Citizenship. Those who are already on the Auxílio Brasil payroll for November will receive the new amount retroactively.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the precatoria deals with the renegotiation of the payment of government debts with a final court sentence and was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in the first round last week, by 312 votes to 144, and still needs to be submitted to a second vote in the House and another analysis in the Senate.

On an agenda in Paraná this Saturday (6/11), President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) came out in defense of the PEC dos Precatórios, a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that deals with the renegotiation of the payment of government debts with a final court sentence .

“We are voting here for the PEC dos Precatório so that we can really make our budget work next year, to double the Bolsa Família, because we are experiencing food inflation, fuel inflation,” said the president, speaking to motorcyclists in Ponta Grossa, after a motorcycle ride through the region.

“We are paying the bill – which I did not support – of ‘stay at home, we’ll see the economy later’. We are doing our best,” he continued.