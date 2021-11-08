After 20 months of restrictions, US reopens borders on Monday | Coronavirus

The United States is preparing to reopen its land and air borders to travelers vaccinated against covid-19 this Monday (8), ending 20 months of severe restrictions criticized by Europe and neighboring Mexico and Canada.

Separated families, broken business relationships, frustrated career ambitions: the “travel ban” imposed by then-President Donald Trump in early 2020, later confirmed by his successor Joe Biden, has aggravated the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

To protect himself from the countries hardest hit by covid-19, Trump quickly imposed travel restrictions on China in February 2020. Then, on March 13, it was the turn of the European countries belonging to the Schengen area (the list of 26 countries that officially abolished all passports and controls at their mutual borders).

UK and Ireland were restricted a few days later, while land borders were virtually closed with Mexico and Canada.

With all these countries, the density of human and economic exchanges is extremely intense.

“It was very difficult, I just want to see my son,” Alison Henry, a 63-year-old Brit who will travel on Monday (8) to meet her son in New York after 20 months of separation, told AFP.

Since last summer it was possible to travel from the United States to Europe, but foreigners who settled in the United States and held certain visas were not guaranteed to be able to return home.

To meet the predictable increase in demand, airlines have increased the number of transatlantic flights and the size of planes.

The lifting of restrictions also represents a breather for the aviation sector in crisis by the pandemic.

Also along the immense Mexican border, countless American cities, in Texas or California, have suffered a severe economic shock and are eagerly awaiting a return to normality.

Wealthy Canadian retirees, for example, can now fearlessly, at the time of the first frost, begin their annual drive to Florida and its climatic delights.

For travelers arriving by plane, the United States will request from Monday (8), in addition to the vaccination certificate and negative test for Covid made in the three days prior to departure, the establishment by the airlines of a system of contact tracking.

For the land route, restrictions will be lifted in two stages.

As of Monday (8), people who arrive in the country for reasons considered non-essential, such as family or tourism, will be able to cross the borders of Canada or Mexico, as long as they are vaccinated.

Those who do so for compelling reasons, for example truck drivers, will be exempt from this requirement.

But from January onwards, the vaccination requirement will apply to everyone who crosses land borders, regardless of the reason for the trip.

US health officials have also indicated that all vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be accepted.

On the other hand, WHO is once again alarmed by the “very worrying” transmission rate of covid-19 in Europe, which could cause another half-million deaths on the continent by February.

This fourth wave mainly hits Germany, with which the Biden government is especially careful in its negotiations.