After a serious injury, Lucas Veríssimo will be cut from the national team







Veríssimo has two games played with the Brazilian national team shirt (Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF) Photo: Throw!

Summoned by coach Tite for the games against Colombia and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers, the defender Lucas Verissimo, from Benfica, from Portugal, will be cut from the Brazilian team.

The defender suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee still in the first half of the rout of the Encarnados by 6-1 against Braga, in the Portuguese Championship, last Sunday, 6.

The Lisbon club itself has communicated, through a note, that Veríssimo will undergo surgery and will no longer act this season. The national team has not yet officially announced the cut, which should happen this Monday, 8.

With that, coach Tite will need to summon a new defender for the next two rounds of the qualifiers. As the team’s coach did not call on athletes who play in Brazilian football, so as not to harm the teams in the final stretch of competitions – with the exception of goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó, who is a reserve at Grêmio -, the name of Felipe, from Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, is the favorite to occupy the space of Veríssimo. Diego Carlos, from Sevilla, also from Spain, is also an option.

Hired by Benfica at the beginning of this season, after standing out for Santos, Lucas Veríssimo was called up for the Brazilian national team for the first time in May and since then had been a constant presence in Tite’s list.