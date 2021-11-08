After a Twitter poll, Elon Musk says he will sell Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk promised on Saturday to sell 10% of his shares in the electric car maker if his more than 60 million Twitter followers determined that he should divest himself of the shares. To do so, the billionaire published a poll on his official profile, whose voting ended yesterday (7).

“Lately, there is a lot of talk about unrealized gains being a means of tax evasion, so I propose to sell 10% of my shares in Tesla. Do you support this?” tweeted Musk. The answer “Yes” got the most votes from Internet users, being chosen by 57.9% of the more than 3.5 million people who interacted with it.

The consultation made to his followers on the social network appears as an answer to the possibility of taxing the earnings of billionaires in the United States. Proposed by Democratic senator Ron Wyder, the tax would serve to combat the supposed tax evasion that some of them would be practicing, by using their shares as collateral for loans, instead of selling them.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, only I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock. Do you support this? — Lord Edge (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

In another message posted in the sequence, the richest man in the world guaranteed that he would comply with the voting results, “regardless of what happens”. Owner of 170.5 million shares of the automaker, the executive can raise US$ 21 billion (R$ 116 billion at the price of the day) if he really decides to sell 10% of his stake in the business.

Shares devalue after survey

At the opening of trading on Monday (8), Tesla’s shares registered a drop of up to 7% at the beginning of the day, according to the Business Insider, in response to the possibility of sale announced by Musk. Then there was a small improvement, with the devaluation reaching 4.53%.

According to the publication, the SpaceX executive may also have to pay around US$ 10 billion in taxes, equivalent to more than R$ 55 billion. That way, the sale of the shares would not be a surprise, as he would have to get rid of them anyway, to pay the taxes related to the appreciation of the shares.

The billionaire himself even commented, in a recent tweet, that he does not receive cash salary or bonuses. “I only own shares, so the only way to pay taxes in person is to sell shares,” he explained.