After Griezmann’s great goal, Atlético de Madrid retreats and concedes a draw in additions to Valencia | spanish football

The Frenchman Griezmann made a great goal, but it was not enough for Atlético de Madrid to leave with the victory of Mestalla. In the final minutes, Diego Simeone’s team retreated and let Valencia tie, 3-3. The hosts’ two goals were scored by Hugo Duro in stoppage time, at 47 and 51 minutes. The striker entered the field with only five minutes left in regulation time.
+ See the Spanish Championship table
Valencia players celebrate the equalizer scored in the 51st minute of the second half — Photo: EFE
With the result, Atletico Madrid lost the chance to jump to the runner-up position and remained in fourth place, with 23 points in the Spanish Championship. The tie was celebrated as a victory by Valencia fans, who stood up and applauded the players.
It was Atlético de Madrid’s second stumbling block. On Wednesday, the team lost to Liverpool, 2-0, at Anfield, in the Champions League. The team is third in their group in the continental competition.
Matheus Cunha and Renan Lodi, called up by Tite for the next two games for the national team, didn’t even take the field. They stayed in the reserve bank.
Griezmann celebrates goal against Valencia — Photo: EFE
Valencia’s last-minute draw overshadowed Griezmann’s goal. When the game was tied, the Frenchman stole the ball from an opponent still in the defense field, overcame three opponents in a spectacular run and kicked in the entrance of the area in the right corner of goalkeeper Cillessen
The Frenchman’s beautiful goal was scored 13 minutes into the second half, three minutes after Valencia tied. It was Griezmann’s tenth goal at Valencia in 20 matches played. Atletico Madrid have not scored three away goals since last season. The last time was on January 31st.
Suárez celebrates Atlético de Madrid’s first goal this Sunday — Photo: EFE
Before, Suárez scored the first goal of the match, 35 minutes into the first half. Atlético’s third was taken by Croatian Šime Vrsaljko, 15 minutes into the final stage.
With the advantage on the scoreboard, Simenone’s team retreated, but could not hold the result. Hugo Duro came off the bench in the final minutes and scored twice. With the tie, Valencia has 17 points in the competition.