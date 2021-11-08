After much criticism from drivers and cancellations, Uber and 99 disable popular travel categories in the country

The crisis that has been part of the routine of individual passenger transport applications, such as Uber and 99, mainly due to the constant readjustments of fuels in Brazil and the consequent drop in service quality, caused yet another retreat for the giants. Partner drivers have been receiving messages in recent days about the end of travel by UberX Promo and 99Poupa, the cheapest and most popular categories of the two platforms – and also the most criticized by drivers due to the low prices charged for trips and the ones that generate more vines the annoying cancellations for passengers. The price reduction of the races reached 50% of the value.

The announcement of the end of the operation of UberX Promo was sent to several drivers in Recife and, in fact, it is no longer included as a travel option in the application. The same happened with the end of the races by 99Poupa. It is also no longer a travel option in the app. The justification presented by the two platforms, in short, is that the services more accessible to passengers were created for the period of low demand during the covid-19 pandemic, still in 2020, when the races had a reduction of more than 80% – according to unofficial information, as the platforms do not open the data.

It would be an option, in the view of the platforms, for drivers to get more races at that time of lockdown and a lot of home office. Uber has confirmed the end of UberXPromo. He explained that the deactivation should remain at least until the end of 2021, when the demand for racing should remain high due to festivities and vacations. “With the advance of population vaccination, the resumption of activities and the end of the year season, the demand for travel in your city has increased. Therefore, we inform you that the UberX Promo is being deactivated”, says the statement.

The 99 also confirmed the end of operation of the 99Poupa service. In a statement, he informed that the deactivation took place since November 3 throughout the country. And that the end had the same reasons presented by Uber. “Launched in June 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, its mission was to promote more safety and accessibility for essential workers and contribute to more races for partner drivers in that period of social distance. As it operated exclusively at times and places with low demand, 99Poupa was no longer available to passengers most of the time, due to the resumption of economic activities and growth in demand for app cars. In view of this, 99 decided to deactivate it throughout the country”, he stated.

Among the partner drivers, the deactivation was celebrated because the popular categories had been much criticized for the low values ​​of the races. “The momentary end of the UberX Promo and 99 Poupa categories only proves what we had been saying since their implementation: that these modalities were bad for drivers because they pushed the already outdated fares even further down. How can fuel cost close to R$7 and companies reduce the value of travel by 50%? We hope that these categories won’t come back anymore and that Uber, 99 and InDriver give up their huge percentages and start remunerating drivers better”, said Thiago Silva, president of the Association of Drivers and Motorfret Drivers for Applications of Pernambuco (Amape).

Partner drivers, however, want more. “Rates continue to need to improve. The operating cost is not yet paid. Gasoline close to R$7 and the base rate R$5, how does the account close? We will continue to fight for the readjustment of fares, since the end of these categories, by itself, does not solve the problems of drivers’ earnings. How can gasoline have increased by almost 60% in 2021 and app rates don’t keep up with these numbers?” he added.