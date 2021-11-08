After popular mobilization, Multishow declares Marlia Mendona Singer of the Year

Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Sunday (11/07) started with a lot of public mobilization so that



Marlia Mendona



was declared the winner of the



Multishow Award



in



singer of the year



. She was competing with Lusa Sonza, Ivete Sangalo, Anitta and Iza.

“You became homesick here at home” and we cannot thank you differently for all that your power represents for Brazilian music. Marlia Mendona is our Singer of the Year and voting in this category for the Multishow 2021 Award is suspended,” wrote the official Twitter profile.

F-clubs of other competitors, such as Sonza, Anitta and Ivete Sangalo, were already asking for the popular vote for Marlia. The decision pleased the audience and joins the various gestures of affection given to the legacy left by the singer.

I ask everyone to please vote for Marlia Mendona, to win the award for best singer in the Multishow Award! pic.twitter.com/jsTIBXjDRi — Athilas/Peek Podcast%uD83D%uDCE3%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@AthilasRes) November 6, 2021