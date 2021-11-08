after tragedy, singer gains 4 million followers and dominates top of the charts; see artist numbers

the early death of Marília Mendonça left fans across the country in shock. The artist was at the height of success, with numbers worthy of a true queen of music. After the singer’s departure, at just 26 years old, these numbers keep growing. Fruit of the national commotion and of the star’s already longing admirers. Since the tragedy, for example, Marília has already gained nearly four million new fans on her Instagram profile: it went from 37, 1 million to 40, 8 million followers.

The singer’s YouTube channel, considered the biggest sertenaja music on the platform, is about to hit 14 billion views. Currently with 22.4 million subscribers, she was the first Brazilian artist to reach 11 billion reproductions. In the “in high” session of the network, at least five songs (from repertoire or participations) appeared in the first places, during the last Sunday.

On streaming platforms, it was also only Marília Mendonça. On Spotify, she was the most listened to artist in the world last Saturday, ahead of the likes of Adele, Taylor Swift and Billie Elish, with 28.6 million reproductions of her songs. There, it got 74 songs in the top 200 ranking, in Brazil, over the weekend. Before the singer’s death, 20 songs by Marília were on this chart.

Of the ten most reproduced, three belong to the artist, including the top two positions: “Forget me if I can” at the top, followed by “Everyone but you”.

Photo: Bruno Fioravanti/Reproduction/Instagram

It is true that Marília has always achieved very expressive numbers in her career. To give you an idea, the singer’s fee, who had recently resumed her concert schedule, was around R$500,000. Before the pandemic and the record-breaking lives in the world that she starred, for R$ 250,000, she closed a deal. With a full schedule, Marília was even planning an international tour, with performances in England, Portugal and Belgium.

Consecrated as singer of the year of the “Multishow 2021 Award”, the artist’s numbers may grow even more. Among the objects found in the aircraft, which crashed in Minas Gerais, a small notebook with new compositions by the artist was recovered. In addition, Marília has recorded works with other artists such as Ludmilla, Hugo and Guilherme, as well as the Mexican singer and ex-RBD Dulce María.

Marília Mendonça Photo: Reproduction – Instagram