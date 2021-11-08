Airline will pay higher salary to flight attendants who do not get sick at the end of the year

Image: Grant Wickes from Plano, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia





Recently, American Airlines had a “blackout” of flights, with hundreds of cancellations in a single weekend. The official version is that bad weather led to the non-compliance with the scheduled times, but other versions have already been suggested, such as massive absenteeism of crew members, which, added to the reduced staff, led to chaos in the schedules of pilots and flight attendants.

Not surprisingly, the company has dropped an internal policy that promises a 50% bonus to flight attendants who show up for work during the busy holiday season, including Thanksgiving and Christmas. The additional remuneration is valid for the periods of November 23rd and November 29th, as well as between December 22nd and January 2nd, 2022.

According to CNBC, which had access to the internal communiqué, the bonus could reach 200% of the salary if the commissioners did not get sick between November 15 and January 2, 2022

Upon learning of the bonus, the Association of Professional Flight Stewards (APFA) told its members: “First of all, we would like to thank all the flight attendants for their sacrifices during the summer, especially in late October. Rebookings, cancellations, lack of hotel rooms and transportation plagued this airline with a frequency we had never seen before. These disruptions affect our mental well-being, stress levels, family and personal relationships. We’ve negotiated incentives with American Airlines to bring some much-needed relief to our flight attendants during the upcoming holiday travel season.” The union, which represents more than 20,000 flight attendants.

Aiming to increase flights, the company expects 600 new crew members to join the company by the end of December, which are added to the 1,800 who returned from unpaid leave in recent months, with a reduction in the curve of contagions and deaths caused by the pandemic .



