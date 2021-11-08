Algorithms set frantic paces for deliverymen in China – News

By hitting the red light or driving against the traffic, the food deliverers on the China they try to meet the frantic paces imposed by their platform’s algorithms to satisfy increasingly impatient customers.

“If I had a choice, I certainly wouldn’t be a delivery person. It’s a very dangerous job,” says Zhuang Zhenhua between orders, already wearing his helmet and ready to start his motorcycle towards a restaurant in Beijing.

In China, the food delivery sector is especially popular and the pandemic has accelerated the trend. In an ultra-connected country, the sector generates 664 billion yuan (almost 104 billion dollars, equivalent to R$546.5 billion), according to a local federation.

Every day, at lunchtime, an army of deliverymen roams the country’s streets to satisfy the appetite of millions of workers.

Tech giants dominate this burgeoning industry, backed by an arsenal of applications and algorithms.

But under pressure from these platforms, which often encourage dangerous driving, authorities announced new rules in July to guarantee deliverymen wages above the legal minimum and reasonable workloads.

Before the authorities intervened, several scandals broke out that exposed the precariousness of the work to the public.

Earlier this year, a delivery man set himself on fire in eastern China after an alleged conflict with his company.

He worked for Ele.me (“Are you hungry?” in Mandarin), one of the industry’s leaders. The matter generated revolt.

“Responsible”

But improvements take time, according to testimonies from a dozen couriers contacted by AFP.

“Before, the application gave 40 to 50 minutes for an order (…) Now it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes for a delivery within a radius of 2 kilometers,” protests Zhuang, who works for Meituan, another giant in the sector.

To do this, the man says he has no choice but to “go too fast, run a red light or drive the wrong way.”

And is that if they exceed the established deadline, the deliverymen have to pay a fine.

Many feel that they are putting their lives in danger because of algorithms – programs that act as the brains of a number of digital applications and services.

Algorithms determine which orders to accept based on their geographic position and define the delivery time. They also allow you to make recommendations to customers based on their customs and preferences.

Liu, another delivery boy who declined to reveal his full name, guarantees that the deadline includes the time to prepare the dish, a factor that is not in his hands, but that could penalize him.

If there’s a delay in the kitchen, “the delivery guys are responsible,” laments the 40-year-old man.

Questioned by the AFP, Meituan guarantees that delivery times are calculated “taking into account the safety of the couriers as a priority and meeting the needs of the consumer”.

The platform, with more than 600 million users in China, adds that its employees can appeal any fine they deem unfair.

This industry essentially depends on the work of migrants, often low-skilled and from rural areas, who go to cities in the hope of improving their living conditions.

But once they reach Chinese megacities, they become cheap labor for these companies and easily replaceable.

“Everyone wants deliverymen to be treated better, but no one wants to pay for it,” says digital expert Kendra Schaefer, of consultancy Trivium in Beijing.

Few customers, for example, meet the option of some applications to extend the delivery time.

“An algorithm is made to maximize efficiency. Unfortunately, with the modernization of society, this harms the human being”, points out Schaefer.