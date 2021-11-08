Alisson misses, West Ham beats Liverpool in London to take 3rd place in the Premier League

Playing at home, West Ham beat Liverpool 3-2 this Sunday (07) and reached third place in the Premier League standings, surpassing the Reds in the table

O West Ham David Moyes keeps making history. This Sunday (07), in direct confrontation in the G4 of the Premier League, the Hammers won the Liverpool by 3 to 2 and end a long invincibility of the Reds, that already lasted 25 games. The duel of the 11th round, played in London, was broadcast exclusively to Star+ subscribers.

Alisson failed and scored against the hosts, who also had goals from Fornals and Zouma. The Reds cashed with a great goal from Alexander-Arnold and another from Origi.

And the beginning of the confrontation already indicated that the afternoon in London would be tough for Jürgen Klopp.

Used to starting their matches at a blistering pace and opening the scoreboard early, Liverpool found themselves in an adverse scenario after 3 minutes, in a way that doesn’t usually happen: with Alisson’s failure.

The Brazilian missed the goal in a corner kick and saw the ball die in the back of the net.

And as Paulo Andrade said during the broadcast, the game did not walk for most of the first stage. But even so, it was the visiting team who sought to set fire to the match.

When the scenario indicated that the Hammers would go to the locker room with the advantage, a great goal changed everything.

With a magic free kick on the edge of the area, Alexander-Arnold put the ball in the drawer, with no chance of defense for Fabianski.

The second half was marked by pressure from the Reds, who tried to turn the score around. But if that failed on one side, it worked on the other.

In a high-speed counterattack that was born out of a steal, Bowen starts and plays for Fornals, who crashed into Alisson’s exit.

With the advantage on the scoreboard, the Hammers now have a fatal weapon in the counterattack. And that was how the corner that stopped in Zouma’s head was born. On the second beam, the beam rose more than anyone else to divert to the back of the nets.

Chosen by Jürgen Klopp with the mission of putting Liverpool back in the game, Origi showed the reason for the coach’s confidence. Light and efficient, the attacker dominated in front of the defense and hit the pivot, scoring the second for the visitors. But even with the pressure, the score ended with a victory for the hosts.

Championship situation

With the victory at home, West Ham takes the elevator in the standings and reaches third position in the table, with 23 points. Liverpool, defeated, remains stationed at 21, now in fourth place.

The guy: Pablo Fornals

He received an opportunity at the start and knew how to take advantage of it. This was the great merit of Pablo Fornals, who had the necessary coolness to come face to face with Alisson and beat the Brazilian’s departure.

It was bad: Alisson

The Liverpool fan doesn’t usually see Alisson fail. That’s why they always seem so weird. Even muddled, the Brazilian failed to leave the ball after just 3 minutes after a poisonous corner kick and sent it against the net.

upcoming games

After this Sunday’s match, the teams will only return to the field on the 20th, after the stop by FIFA Date. West Ham will visit the Wolverhampton at Molineux Stadium, while Liverpool will face the derby against Arsenal, in Anfield.

Datasheet

WEST HAM 3 X 2 LIVERPOOL

GOALS: Alisson (4′ against) and Pablo Fornals (67′), for West Ham; Trent Alexander-Arnold (41′) and Divock Origi (83′) for Liverpool

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Ogbonna (Dawson) and Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Bowen (Coufal) and Benrahma (Masuaku); Michael Antonio. TECHNICIAN: David Moyes

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip and Robertson; Fabinho (Minamino), Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain (Thiago); Diogo Jota (Origi), Mané and Salah. TECHNICIAN: Jürgen Klopp