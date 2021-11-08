all you need to know

Generally, when the beginning investor starts to choose their assets, but does not have much experience or knowledge of the market, they choose one item: profitability. This is normal and even expected, after all, who is not impressed with a higher rate, isn’t it? However, is this really the best way to choose your investment?

An investment that stands out is the Prefixed Treasury, as its rates are usually higher than other fixed income assets. So you don’t screw up and know how to choose your investments well, today you’ll find out more about this investment.

What is it for?

The idea when you invest in Prefixed Treasury is to guarantee an interesting return within a medium term period, that is, from 5 to 10 years. It is important to choose this investment when you believe that its yield will be higher than the Selic Rate and that inflation in the period will be lower.

This is because the Prefixed Treasury is the only Treasury Direct bond in which you know how much you will earn from the moment you buy the investment until its maturity. It always yields a fixed rate that does not change over time. Currently, rates are between 12% and 12.29% per year.

What are the risks?

You only have a guarantee of profit when the bond matures. If you need to redeem your money first, you could end up losing money. This is because the Prefixed Treasury suffers from mark-to-market, which is nothing more than a daily price update, and may end up with less than what it had when it started.

Furthermore, if the Selic Rate and inflation (IPCA) are higher than the Prefixed rates, you will also end up losing, as you will be behind these two other investments.

Do you have FGC?

Not! The Credit Guarantee Fund is a non-profit association and works as a protection mechanism for account holders and investors. It reimburses the value of up to R$ 250,000 for checking accounts, savings and some fixed income investments. However, Tesouro Direto is not one of those investments.

It does not have this protection, however, as it is issued by the federal government, the security and consequently the risk of these investments is considered sovereign.

Pay tax?

Yes! Income tax is only deducted from the profit you made on your investments when you sell them. This amount is automatically calculated and discounted from the amount. You don’t need to pay any amount, you don’t need to pay anything more than this discounted amount.

In summary, the Prefixed Treasury is a good investment for those who want to diversify their portfolio and believe they can earn above inflation and the Selic rate. As it is a more speculative security, I do not recommend that it has a very large percentage of Prefixed Treasury, so keep something around 2 to 5%, so you will be able to have diversification and also security with your investments.