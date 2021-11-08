Alleged affair of Marília Mendonça vents after burial: ‘Pain is inexplicable’

After homage, Matheuzinho spoke again and thanked him for everything he had lived with the singer

Reproduction / Instagram / Matheuzinho / 11.07.2021 Matheuzinho said he has no ground after Marília Mendonça’s death



The singer Matheus, named as the last affair of Marília Mendonça, returned to talk about the death of the singer. This Sunday, 7, the artist used Instagram stories to comment on how he is feeling after the funeral of the sertaneja, which took place in Goiânia last Saturday, 6. “The pain of loss is inexplicable. The plug hasn’t fallen yet… I still have no ground. Today, still in great pain, I am grateful for every hug received, every word of comfort and, above all, thank you for every minute spent with Marília, her family and friends who are now also part of my life. What a privilege we had! We will always keep you eternally alive in our hearts. Thanks for so much! My feelings to all of Marília’s family, fans and friends”, wrote Matheuzinho.

The artist had already paid a tribute to the singer after it was announced that she did not survive the plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais. “Marilia, my love, my heart is devastated, without ground, I don’t even know if I can write here everything I’m feeling. Hurt so much. This morning when I dropped you off at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday, we talked so much this morning, right Fifi? We talk about everything! We live beautiful and happy moments! You were an exemplary daughter, a dedicated mother, a person who always wanted to help everyone around her, a determined professional and without a doubt a wonderful woman that I had the privilege of having you by my side and I was able to share incredible moments, even if for a short time”, posted the singer.