Alleged cause of death of Marília Mendonça and her team is revealed by a coroner

Top Stories

How to take care of a dog in an apartment? 5 tips for no one to err on the side of care

According to information revealed this Saturday, November 6, by the coroner Pedro Coelho the cause of death of Marília Mendonça and staff may have been due to blunt polytrauma. The coroner was responsible for the autopsy of the bodies and granted an interview to Record TV to talk about the matter.

According to him, blunt polytrauma is when several vital organs suffer serious injuries in accidents. This may have killed the singer Marília Mendonça. However, nothing has been confirmed and the true cause may be confirmed shortly.

“It’s about blunt injuries to several vital organs. We still can’t determine which came first, but there are several potentially lethal injuries”, explained the specialist who worked on the release of the bodies at the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML).

Don’t miss this story that is booming: Matheuzinho Says Goodbye To Marília Mendonça And Retweeta Post Do Flamengo In Homage To Singer Rubro-Negra

See also this news that is on the rise: Tragedy marks the release of “Fã Clube”, last video by Marília Mendonça

Cause of death of Marília Mendonça may be revealed soon

Also according to the coroner Pedro Coelho, only a few analyzes of the collected materials are needed to try to add something or cancel out a possibility. “All that is needed is the analysis of biological materials to try to add something or cancel out any other situation that may have contributed to the causes of deaths.”

Therefore, according to the Civil Police, Marília and her team were already lifeless when the rescue arrived at the scene of the accident. The cause that caused the plane to crash is also being investigated, but according to information, the aircraft crashed after hitting high voltage wires.