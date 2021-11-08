Almost half of health plan clients use SUS services

RIO – More than 40% of health plan customers use the SUS. In a survey carried out by the National Association of Benefits Administrators (Anab), with 1,006 supplementary health users across the country, in September, vaccination is the service most used by this public (49.3%). The survey shows, however, that despite having health insurance, many consumers end up resorting to the public network when they need specialists (19.7%), emergency (11.8%), medication (11.4%) and tests (5.5%).

No wonder, the attribute most valued by health plan clients is the agility of service (24.2%), followed by the ease of authorization of procedures (15.4%), only then comes an accredited hospital network (14, 4%), services offered (11.1%) and professional network (10.9%).

— The demand of health plan clients may be related, on the one hand, to the difficulty of access. In certain situations, the UPA may be closer to an accredited network service and there are those who do not even have money for the bus. Another issue is the availability of the service — assesses Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, president of Anab,

Toledo adds:

— The fact is that the pandemic has increased the concern of people with access to health services by more than 80% and maintains the plans among the three greatest desires of Brazilians, the older the greater the importance attributed to supplementary health. This is proven by the numbers of the National Health Agency (ANS) that record an increase of more than one million users in the sector during the pandemic.

Users don’t want to change plans

Although the importance attributed to maintaining a health plan has grown to 80% of users, the survey shows that half are not willing to pay extra for the service. More than 90% say they intend to keep their contract as is. When asked about changing their plan using portability, which allows them to take the fulfilled grace period to the new contract, almost 70% say there is no chance of doing so.

— The survey shows the great resistance of users of health plans to change company, even taking the shortcomings to the new plan. This is work we have been doing to show alternatives where it is possible to reduce costs without losing out on service. In addition, it is necessary to discuss new models that expand the population’s access to supplementary health – highlights Toledo.

The president of Anab also draws attention to the fact that Brazilians with a family income of up to two minimum wages are the ones who most use the health plan, 47.5% use it monthly:

— Those who pay the hardest want to make use of the hard-earned money that pays for the plan. On the other side, there are those who pay for the plan and do not use it.

According to the survey, on the general average, monthly use is made by 27.4 of Brazilians; 27% use the services every six months; 20% every two months; and 15% annually.