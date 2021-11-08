Alonso claims that “Hamilton will succumb to pressure” thanks to Verstappen

Max Verstappen will put more and more pressure on Lewis Hamilton, according to Fernando Alonso (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY F1 GP | Briefing

With the experience of a two-time Formula 1 world championship, 330 GPs, 32 wins and 97 podiums, when asked about the fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso gave his opinion: the seven-time champion will succumb to the pressure imposed by the Dutchman, something very different from what he had in his years fighting his teammate Valtteri Bottas.

“Do I think Lewis will succumb to the pressure? Yes, thanks to Max. 100%”, said Alonso, in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. “When Lewis only has to fight his teammate Valtteri Bottas for the title, everything is great. Now, he feels some pressure and has problems,” he added.

Still, the Spaniard admits to enjoying the extremely close dispute between Hamilton and Verstappen. The latter, he believes, has presented a very difficult level to match at Red Bull. “They are at their maximum level every weekend. But whether in wet, dry or windy weather: the way Max got into Red Bull and it’s right there, I don’t think anyone is capable of doing that,” he continued.

Fernando Alonso gave his opinion about the fight between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen (Photo: Alpine)

In addition, he brings up accidents — at Silverstone and Monza — involving the two competitors. According to the owner of car #14, war also happens outside the lanes, and, for him, some decisions are more one-sided than the other.

“Look at the two incidents between Max and Lewis this year. They weren’t judged the same way, in my opinion. After contact at Silverstone, Red Bull intervened, but the other side remained very quiet. After the collision at Monza, much more was said. And Max got a grid penalty in the next race. I don’t think anyone understood that. But it’s also part of the pressure from certain places,” he added.

Recently, Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes, made a statement also poking the Asturian, saying that he “is not the sun, but part of the solar system” inside F1. “Some drivers are foolish. They gain the media spotlight and begin to believe they are the sun. And you are not. None of us are. We are all satellites, we are the planets that rotate”, commented Wolff.

The German team even considered Alonso on two occasions. In the second half of 2014, when Fernando was still at Ferrari and had the highest salary in F1, Mercedes offered him a place, but as long as the Asturian reduced his salaries considerably. Alonso not only refused the proposal but also decided to return to McLaren, who had Honda as a partner and responsible for a good part of his salary, again the biggest in F1. But the McLaren-Honda project failed resoundingly, and the partnership between the team and the automaker fell apart at the end of 2017, largely on account of Alonso himself.