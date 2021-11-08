Ana Maria Braga returns to ‘Mais Você’ and pays homage to Marília Mendonça: ‘Sad loss’ | TV & Famous

At Mais Você this Monday, 11/8, Ana Maria Braga, who took over the program, opened the thrilled attraction.

‘Mais Você’ pays tribute to Marília Mendonça

“My chest is tight with Marília’s premature departure. Life is unexpected, we never know the day we’re leaving. The day you have is today, that’s why it’s called present. It would be impossible to turn this sad loss into joy to be back,” said Ana, who commented lightly on why she stayed away after her fall in October: “My body stopped producing cortisone. But today I’m fine and recovered.”

2 of 3 Ana Maria Braga gets emotional when she sees Marília Mendonça’s participation in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Globo Ana Maria Braga gets emotional when she sees Marília Mendonça’s participation in ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Globo

The program also showed excerpts from Marília Mendonça’s interview, shown in April, and Ana couldn’t hold back her tears when she heard the song “Troca de Calçada”.

“Marília knew how to enter the human soul. She described how a woman who has no choices feels.”

‘Mais Você’ recalls the participation of Marília Mendonça

‘The roles were reversed, she became much bigger than me’

3 of 3 Zezé Di Camargo talks about her relationship with Marilia Mendonça on ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Globo Zezé Di Camargo talks about his relationship with Marilia Mendonça on ‘Mais Você’ — Photo: Globo

Ana received Zezé Di Camargo, who spoke of all her admiration for the young singer. According to the artist, Marília represented a behavior and, artistically, she became bigger than him.

“I denied her death, I didn’t want to believe it and I was very impacted. Marília was a giant in music. Didn’t I know she became bigger than me?! Didn’t she realize how great she was?! they reversed it and she continued to be my fan, with humility, generosity. She was the one who was being generous to me”, highlighted Zezé.

Zezé Di Camargo talks about Marília Mendonça

Zezé decided not to sell music he sang with Marília Mendonça

The musician announced a decision at the attraction. He, who invited Marília to participate in the project in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the duo Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, celebrated in 2020, decided not to release the song “Você Não É Assim”, whose vocals he shared with the artist. Part of this interview was shown on Fantástico.

“I made a decision that I haven’t even communicated to my office, an irrevocable decision. This recording with Marília is about two hours old. I think it would be nice and respectful to deliver this material to Dona Ruth, Marília’s mother. I won’t use it. commercially. I’m going to give this material as a gift to the family,” he said.

Zezé Di Camargo will deliver a musical project to Marília Mendonça’s mother

“I don’t see myself in the right to put it on the market. I want them to make whatever they want out of this material, I don’t think I have the right to enjoy it. Since she couldn’t see it done, I don’t see myself in the right to do it “, he completed, in tears.

Ana Maria sends a message to Marília Mendonça’s mother

Review Marília Mendonça’s interview at Mais Você

Marília Mendonça makes clear her fans and admiration for Juliette on ‘BBB21’: ‘Let her see this when she wins the show’

Review the More You this Monday, 11/8