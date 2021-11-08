Ana Maria Braga rocked on the web for commenting on the weight of Marlia Mendona

Ana Maria Braga and Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/Instagram/Edio: TV News)

At the



more you



this Monday (11/08), the presenter



Ana Maria Braga



started the day paying tribute to the singer



Marlia Mendona



, who lost his life in an air accident last Friday (05/11).

However, the famous made a mistake when talking about the weight of the singer, being harshly criticized on social networks.



“She did so much to get this beautiful shape, she lost weight”



, commented the veteran.



“These people are very clueless”



, fired an internet user.

The attraction started with images of the





last sertaneja show, held in Sorocaba (SP) last week.



“Who would have thought, right? Life is really something unexpected. This would be the last time she would step on stage, five days later she would die. And we know that life is a breath. We know we are born, but we never know when go away”



, reflected



A-N-A



.

Soon after, she addressed the change in the artist’s body.



“She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that voice. And, suddenly, an irony of fate that she would die in four, five days”



, shot.

A-N-A



was visibly shaken by the tragedy, getting emotional in some parts of the program when reviewing excerpts from the interview of



marlia



for the attraction in April this year. At times, she recalled that the artist



“attacked”



the breakfast table and ate many delicacies.

The comment did not please Internet users, who detonated the veteran’s posture through social networks.



“Ana Maria just commented on Marlia’s weight as if it was an even greater sadness that she died now that she was thin”



, revolted an f;



“Ana Maria Braga talking about Marlia Mendona’s weight loss as a great victory, a passport to success”



said another.

It’s unnecessary for ana maria talking about the weight of marilia jss.. %u2014 m. (@folkloreperry) November 8, 2021

“Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? Do you have to talk about Marlia’s weight and how much she ate when it was on your show?”



, asked an internet user;



“Ana Maria Braga saying about the ‘shape’ of Marlia Mendona… What a hate of these fat people as fuck*”



, vented another.

Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? do you have to talk about the weight of marlia and how much she ate when it was on your show? %u2014 %uD835%uDC85%uD835%uDC96%uD835%uDC85%uD835%uDC82 %uD83E%uDD8B (@dudadilaurents) November 8, 2021

Ana Maria was very clear when she said about Marlia’s body, she said that she lost weight and it was her goal, that she was fine with her own goal. What harm was there? %u2014 Lucas (@falapaim) November 8, 2021

Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? Do you have to talk about Marlia Mendona’s weight and how much she ate when it was on your show? @More you %u2014 Tatiana (@tatigsantos) November 8, 2021

I gradually accepted my body, and Marlia certainly did a lot for that, but that’s not the only reason I learned to love myself, to be strong to get out of situations I didn’t deserve! And then, Ana Maria is the first thing that talks about her body, honestly, how long are we going to be just body? %u2014 Laura %u2728 (@laumatttoss) November 8, 2021

what a bag

even Ana Maria talking about Marlia’s body

These people are very clueless %u2014 pompom (@DionisioLele) November 8, 2021

bitch that gave birth to Ana Maria just commented on Marlia’s weight as if it was an even greater sadness that she died now that she was thin %u2014 Bernardo (@_bezaz) November 8, 2021