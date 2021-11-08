Ana Maria Braga rocked on the web for commenting on the weight of Marlia Mendona

by

reproduce
Ana Maria Braga and Marlia Mendona (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo/Instagram/Edio: TV News)

At the

more you

this Monday (11/08), the presenter

Ana Maria Braga

started the day paying tribute to the singer


Marlia Mendona

, who lost his life in an air accident last Friday (05/11).

However, the famous made a mistake when talking about the weight of the singer, being harshly criticized on social networks.

“She did so much to get this beautiful shape, she lost weight”

, commented the veteran.

“These people are very clueless”

, fired an internet user.

The attraction started with images of the

last sertaneja show, held in Sorocaba (SP) last week.

“Who would have thought, right? Life is really something unexpected. This would be the last time she would step on stage, five days later she would die. And we know that life is a breath. We know we are born, but we never know when go away”

, reflected


A-N-A

.

Soon after, she addressed the change in the artist’s body.

“She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that voice. And, suddenly, an irony of fate that she would die in four, five days”

, shot.

A-N-A


was visibly shaken by the tragedy, getting emotional in some parts of the program when reviewing excerpts from the interview of


marlia

for the attraction in April this year. At times, she recalled that the artist

“attacked”

the breakfast table and ate many delicacies.

The comment did not please Internet users, who detonated the veteran’s posture through social networks.

“Ana Maria just commented on Marlia’s weight as if it was an even greater sadness that she died now that she was thin”

, revolted an f;

“Ana Maria Braga talking about Marlia Mendona’s weight loss as a great victory, a passport to success”

said another.

“Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? Do you have to talk about Marlia’s weight and how much she ate when it was on your show?”

, asked an internet user;

“Ana Maria Braga saying about the ‘shape’ of Marlia Mendona… What a hate of these fat people as fuck*”

, vented another.