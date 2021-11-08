Ana Maria is massacred for lamenting the death of Marília Mendonça after getting thin | Gabriel Perline

Playback/TV Globo Ana Maria Braga paid tribute to Marília Mendonça at Mais Você

Ana Maria Braga followed in Luciano Huck’s footsteps and also stepped on the ball when paying homage to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), victim of an air accident that occurred last Friday (5). The presenter of Mais Você lamented the singer’s death just as she was thin. The public did not forgive the faux pas and massacred her on social media.

“She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that big voice. And suddenly, the irony of fate that she would die in four, five days,” he said the presenter.

The comment was interpreted as a manifestation of fat phobia, since the singer’s physical issue and her weight loss process have been highlighted in the coverage of some media outlets.

To make matters worse, she also remembered the singer’s last participation in her program, held on April 13 this year, and made a point of mentioning that Marília ate a lot of the delicacies her production prepared for breakfast on that occasion.

“I’m already showing more excerpts from this interview, which even ends everything with the food on the table. It’s a wonderful thing to see a person as natural as she is,” said Ana Maria Braga, crying when she remembered Marília’s participation in her program .

On social networks, the public did not forgive the presenter’s slip:

Ana Maria Braga lost all notion right? what fucking people. and generally thinking these people are cute, but all racist, sexist, fat-phobic…scrooge people. — Mariana Belmont (@marianabelmont) November 8, 2021

People are more than their bodies! TV still lives by standards! Yesterday it was Huck, today Ana Maria! Tomorrow comes the unintentional apology and in the meantime the pattern continues to destroy lives and minds. — Bullshit Motoboy (@Luciaanno) November 8, 2021

He’s been sensible so far. Even Ana Maria talked about Marília’s physique, very full of good music and People only talk about the physique… It’s difficult, you see… — Cams 🏳‍🌈 (@camszzm) November 8, 2021

Hey, guys. Yesterday they massacred Luciano Huck for talking about the weight of Marilia Mendonça. But now are they cleaning up for Ana Maria? Two weights, two measures? I swear I don’t understand. Do you choose who is mean and who is not? Either stick the stick in everyone or reveal it to everyone. — Micaela (@Strokeria) November 8, 2021

Seriously, Ana Maria Braga? do you have to talk about the weight of marília and how much she ate when it was on your show? — 𝒅𝒖𝒅𝒂 🦋 (@dudadilaurents) November 8, 2021

I gradually accepted my body, and Marília certainly did a lot for that, but not only because of that, I learned to love myself, to be strong to get out of situations I didn’t deserve! And AI to Ana Maria, the first thing she talks about is her body, honestly, how long are we going to be just a body? — Laura ✨ (@laumatttoss) November 8, 2021