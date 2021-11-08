Ana Maria is massacred for lamenting the death of Marília Mendonça after getting thin | Gabriel Perline

Ana Maria Braga followed in Luciano Huck’s footsteps and also stepped on the ball when paying homage to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), victim of an air accident that occurred last Friday (5). The presenter of Mais Você lamented the singer’s death just as she was thin. The public did not forgive the faux pas and massacred her on social media.
“She did so much to get to this beautiful, physical shape, right? She lost weight, creating a path for her, which made sense, with that big voice. And suddenly, the irony of fate that she would die in four, five days,” he said the presenter.
The comment was interpreted as a manifestation of fat phobia, since the singer’s physical issue and her weight loss process have been highlighted in the coverage of some media outlets.
To make matters worse, she also remembered the singer’s last participation in her program, held on April 13 this year, and made a point of mentioning that Marília ate a lot of the delicacies her production prepared for breakfast on that occasion.
“I’m already showing more excerpts from this interview, which even ends everything with the food on the table. It’s a wonderful thing to see a person as natural as she is,” said Ana Maria Braga, crying when she remembered Marília’s participation in her program .
On social networks, the public did not forgive the presenter’s slip: