Analysis: Palmeiras plays solidly, shows variations and wins with the “face” of Abel | palm trees

The victory of Palmeiras by 2-0 over Santos, last Sunday, in Vila Belmiro, had the face of coach Abel Ferreira. Be it through the lineup, through the variations and reaching the goals. Everything was done with the coach’s finger.

One of his answers at the press conference, in fact, makes evident the satisfaction in how the players have assimilated his commands.

– This week it was very good for the players to understand the game. The feeling I get is that, more and more, they know how to play without the ball. More and more understand the game. And, when the player starts to understand the game, where are the spaces, when he has to attack depth, when he has to take stock… My role is to teach the players the game, then each one helps the team according to their characteristics – he analyzed.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Abel asks team to “keep foot on the gas”

+ Palmeiras provokes Santos: “It became routine”

1 of 3 Rony and Abel Ferreira celebrate goal in derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rony and Abel Ferreira celebrate goal in derby against Santos — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Palmeiras went to the field again with the trio Raphael Veiga, Dudu and Gustavo Scarpa. However, they didn’t form a sock trio, as many expected. Only Veiga acted in the role. The other two were spikes.

Playing wide open, Dudu on the left and Scarpa on the right played an important role in the offensive sector, but they helped a lot in the defensive part, following the Santos full-backs. Thus, Abel nullified one of the main forces of the opponent, especially with Madson, on the right.

The team presented several alternatives on the field. With or without the ball, Palmeiras varied a lot in their behavior in the match. All very well trained. And everything worked out.

With the ball, he alternated between the short exit, attracting Santos’ marking, or the direct connection, based on Weverton’s throws, always very precise. That’s how Ron’s first disallowed goal came out, after the goalkeeper hit and Dudu’s great play.

The counterattacks, another great mark of Abel, were lethal. In the first goal (which counts), steal in midfield, quick exit, beautiful exchange of passes and Ron’s conclusion.

2 of 3 Dudu in Santos x Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli Dudu in Santos x Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Riboli

In the second half, two more goals in this way: quick transition, vertical passes and speed of the offensive sector. In one of them, Ron made a childish mistake and was offside in an easy play. On the other, great goal by Raphael Veiga.

Palmeiras played a very conscious and intelligent game in Santos. He took few risks, knew how to close when necessary and explored the spaces left by his opponent very well. When he had the ball, he made evident the superiority he has over his rival at the moment.

Winning or losing is part of any game. But, after a bad phase, Palmeiras shows in each game that they are a well-trained team, that they know what to do and that they can put on the field what has been worked on.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

With that, and full of confidence for the five straight victories in Brasileirão, the scenario becomes more encouraging every day, thinking of the Libertadores final, on the 27th, against Flamengo.