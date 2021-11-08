Analysis: passive, Vasco lets Botafogo parade in São Januário and throws in the towel for access | Vasco

The mathematics that Vasco clung to today is a mere formality. The club threw in the towel for access, and the Serie B sequel in 2022 is already a reality. And in the cruelest way possible. With an apathetic performance and a historic rout, the team lost 4-0 to Botafogo, in São Januário, and paved the way to compete for the fifth time in the second division of Brazilian football.

Portrait of a Vasco who rarely played well and, at no time, deserved access. The team has not attended the Serie B G-4 in any of the 34 rounds so far and, in general, has been a mid-table team. Something unimaginable for the club of Vasco’s size, considered by many to be favorites before the competition.

In ninth, with 47 points, eight behind the G-4, with four rounds to go in Serie B, access, or a miracle, are no longer considered in São Januário after the rout for Botafogo.

– Until today we always had the chance to bring Vasco to Serie A again. Unfortunately we couldn’t. But Vasco will return to Serie A. It deserves – said Diniz, referring to the next season.

– It’s a very sad day for people who work incessantly on this project, but it’s a day of gigantic frustration, the size of the frustration of the fans – completed football director Alexandre Bird.

Vasco collapses after goal

Talking about lineup, choices and tactics would be useless at this point. Against Botafogo, the team just repeated the numerous mistakes made throughout the season. Individual failures, exposed defense and lack of firepower and offensive variations. Facts that the Vasco fan is tired of seeing and reading.

It was an apathetic Vasco like in many other games in Serie B. Perhaps the difference was the psychological weakness. Diniz’s team started well, but fell apart after conceding the first goal, with 11 minutes.

Until then, with MT as a novelty in place of Andrey, Vasco was better and had already created two good chances with Cano and Ricardo Graça. The beginning cheered up the crowd in São Januário, the team was very hungry for the pot and was exposed. In a counterattack, Botafogo opened the way for a rout with Marco Antônio.

Botafogo parade in São Januário

From then on, nothing more was seen of Vasco. Delivered, exposed and passive, the team watched Botafogo parade in São Januário. The irresponsible expulsion of Léo Matos, when he was already trailing 2-0, only made it easier for his rival.

In the first three goals the attackers appeared free in the face of Lucão, without any marking. In the fourth, in the second half, Pedro Castro and Diego Gonçalves made a header pass inside the area.

What happened this Sunday will not be easily forgotten. The biggest rout ever suffered for Botafogo in São Januário and the imminent sequel in Serie B in 2022 have already turned new stains on Vasco’s great history. Club of so many glories, but that insists, in the last 20 years, on repeating mistakes and becoming smaller on the field.