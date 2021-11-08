Andrew Garfield reveals the bitter side of his experience with the hero’s films

Left a bitter taste…

As Spider-Man: No Return Home draws ever closer, the buzz about Andrew Garfield’s possible return to the franchise is growing. But in an interview with The Guardian newspaper (via ComicBook), the actor explained that his experience with hero movies was not the mildest.

Garfield’s first appearance as the stubborn was in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. At the time, the actor was close to turning 30 and claims that the exchange he had with the hero helped him to mature.

“I went from an innocent boy to maturity,” reminds the actor, “How could I have even imagined it would be a pure experience? There are millions of dollars at stake and that’s what drives the boat. It was a great awakening and it hurt. Comic-Con in San Diego is full of grown men and women still attached to that pure thing the character meant to them.”

But while he was important to growing up as an actor, working with films produced to win over as many people as possible exposed him to the more cynical side of the industry.

“You add market forces and test groups and suddenly the focus is less on the soul of the thing and more on making sure we make as much money as possible,” comments, “And I found it — I think it — heartbreaking in everything that involves culture. Money is the thing that corrupts us all and leads to the terrible ecological collapse that will lead to the death of us all.”

Not to alarm the audience too much, Garfield laughed at his own skeptical speech, but it’s not the first time the actor has commented on something like that. A great activist for environmental causes, it seems unlikely that he has an interest in returning to gigantic budget productions.

But will we see your Spider-Man in No Return Home? Be sure to comment!

Spider-Man: No Return Home premiere in December 17th.

Stay with: