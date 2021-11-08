Aneel overturns injunction and confirms the billion-dollar price of thermals until 2025

Aneel ratified the results of the auction for contracting emergency thermal power plants for the next five years. The confirmation took place in the midst of a legal dispute and under criticism from the market this Saturday (06) at an extraordinary meeting.

The auction contracted 775.8 average megawatts for delivery by 2025, at a total cost of R$39 billion during the term of the contracts. The government justifies that this energy will be needed to recover the hydroelectric reservoirs to safer levels.

Aneel would discuss the matter on Friday (5th), but the substitute federal judge Diego Amorim Vitório granted an injunction to suspend the approval of the auction, in a public civil action that questions the contracting model and the impacts on the consumer. With information from Folha.

Irregularities and addictions

The plaintiffs, Érica Conceição Passos and Gerenilza Passos, allege irregularities and vices in the competition rules, by guaranteeing the purchase of energy even when the system does not need it.

“The rule has been completely twisted, bringing a lot of inefficiencies to the system,” they say. “In a way never seen before in energy auctions, [o governo] sought to hire inflexible thermoelectric projects, which generate energy all the time.”

With inflexible contracting, they argue, the government “forces the consumer to pay for more expensive energy, which should not necessarily be produced at that time, considering the various sources available [como a eólica, por exemplo]”.

