Anitta calls prayer chain for Marília Mendonça

A close friend of Marília Mendonça, Anitta used social media this Saturday night (6/11) to invite fans to make a chain of prayers to the sertaneja in the coming days. Candomblecist, she asked people to mentalize the good times and the “infinite qualities of Marília”.

“In my religion, we learn that when someone dies like that, we cannot be filled with nonconformity and indignation. That we have to accept and mentalize good things, remember the good times they lived together, laugh at the funny moments and pray that the spirit is guided with light in these first 7 days”, he began.

“I confess that yesterday it was VERY difficult to put into practice what I have learned for so long in Candomblé. But ok, today a new day. I will remember all the good moments and the infinite qualities of Marília. And I invite everyone to pray”.

The powerful even asked the fans to concentrate their prayers at the same time. “Every day at 6pm for these 7 days. So that it can be sent to heaven with a lot of light”, he concluded.

Marília Mendonça is one of the five fatal victims of the air accident that occurred this afternoon, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. At 26 years old, she was currently one of the greatest artists in Brazil – responsible for making feminejo, the country music sung by women, become popular in the country. The singer’s story began when she was 12 years old, in the role of songwriter.

The bodies of Marília Mendonça and uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, who also died in the tragedy, were hidden this afternoon. Throughout the day, thousands of the singer’s fans attended the Goiânia Arena gym to say goodbye.