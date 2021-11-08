Another 22 Inep coordinators resign; 20 are linked to Enem

Another 22 coordinators from Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira) asked to be removed from their positions today. Of these, 20 work in areas related to Enem (National High School Exam).

Dismissals take place collectively and, according to the UOL found out, as a measure to pressure the exit of the current president of the organ, Danilo Dupas. Inep is a body linked to the MEC (Ministry of Education) and is responsible for Enem and other studies and evaluations of education.

The report got in touch with Inep and the MEC, but got no response. Space is open for updating.

The group that resigned today sent a letter to the directors of Inep, to which the UOL had access. In it, the servers justified the delivery of the positions citing the “technical and administrative weakness of the current top management of Inep”.

“This is not an ideological position or a union nature. Despite the difficulties reported, I reaffirm the commitment to society to maintain commitment to technical activities related to the institutional goals established in 2021”, concludes the text, written in the singular, but signed by “federal public servants”.

According to people connected to Inep heard by the report on condition of anonymity, the requests happen due to disagreement with the decisions of the current president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, which are not considered of a technical nature, and for alleged cases of moral harassment. Other layoffs are expected to take place in the next few days.

pairs he is the fourth president to take office since the beginning of the Bolsonaro government, in 2019, and has been one of the most criticized. All who went through the inep during this administration they had no experience in the area — which did not happen in previous governments.

22 layoffs in one week

Last week UOL announced the resignation of Eduardo Carvalho Sousa, coordinator of Exams for Certification, and Hélio Junio Rocha Morais, Application Logistics coordinator.

Enem takes place on November 21st and 28th. The exam is ready, but the changes could disrupt the processes that take place after applying the exam and the schedule for the 2022 edition, which should start being made in the coming weeks.

They resigned today: Alani Coelho de Souza Miguel, Camilla Leite Carnevale Freire, Dennis Cristiano de Oliveira Machado, Douglas Esteves Moraes de Souza, Hélida Maria Alves Campos Feitosa, Gizane Pereira da Silva, Leonardo Ferreira da Silva, Marcela Guimarães Cortes, Natalia Fernandes Camargo, Nathália Bueno Póvoa, Patricia da Silva Honório Pereira, Samuel Silva Souza and Vanderlei dos Reis Silva.

There is a lack of technical character in decisions, say servers

Last week, at an assembly organized by Assinep (Inep’s Servants Association), officials denounced moral harassment and complained about bad management.

“Fear is the keynote”, says the text released by Assinep. Servers also question the fact that Dupas tries not to take responsibility for possible failures in Enem and other processes of the agency.

According to the UOL, he would not have read the exam questions and also left his name out of the people who can be called in case of problems during the application. Both situations, in past administrations, had the role of the president of Inep.

“All of its actions demonstrate that, in fact, its priority is to protect its CPF, to the point of refusing to be part of the next work of the Incident and Response Teams”, complements the association’s document.

The servers also denounce alleged cases of moral harassment by Dupas. “Workers and managers are getting mentally ill, due to the work overload and the unfavorable climate for the safe performance of highly complex activities at Inep.”

O UOL sought Inep, but still has not obtained a position on the complaints.