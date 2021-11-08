ANP authorized the sale of fuel through the delivery system

Gas stations will have to adapt within 180 days; how this fuel is delivered is still generating doubts in consumers’ minds

Soon, the Brazilian consumer will gain another alternative on how to fuel the vehicle. THE Oil National Agency (ANP) authorized the sale of the delivery system of Gasoline common and also of ethanol. The new modality of buying fuel in the country came from a pilot project created by the ANP itself about five months ago through a public consultation. The sales model tests were satisfactory and safe, according to the agency, but the project had to be stopped. Fearing loss in sales due to competition and the unsafe model of transporting the flammable product, the country’s largest distributors asked for help from the unions and the fight ended up in court. The ANP, however, won the arm wrestling.

Less than 24 hours after the decision of the Regional Court, the ANP, with the court order under its arm, has already announced the new method of buying fuel in the country. For this, the gas stations will have to adapt within a period of 180 days. How to deliver this fuel is still generating doubts in the consumer’s mind. “I do not want. This is going to be a danger. Fire, explosion”, opined one consumer. The new rule allows citizens to fill their vehicle with alcohol or gasoline without going to the service station. The sale can only take place within the limits of each municipality. The station that wants to adopt the sale has two months to adapt to the new system by hiring personnel, making available a container or water truck to transport the fuel, in addition to creating safe means for delivery. The price disclosure system has also changed. Before, there were three digits after the comma. Now, they will have only two numbers again, making it easier to read the price on the sign or on the pumps. Even so, the population has not approved such a measure and still fears the risk of accidents. “I see it as dangerous, right? Because I don’t know how it will be delivered”, said another user. The new fuel delivery system will only be valid after publication in the Diário Oficial da União.

