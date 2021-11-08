Archaeologists discover slave quarters in Pompeii; see PHOTOS | World

A team of archaeologists from Pompeii, Italy, found the remains of a “slave room”, a very rare find for this Roman village destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius 2,000 years ago.

The small room with three beds, a ceramic vase and a wooden chest were discovered during excavations in the Villa de Civita Giuliana, a few meters from the rest of the ancient city.

Earlier this year, archaeologists had discovered a nearly intact Roman chariot at the site. The room discovered on Saturday (6) would have housed the slaves responsible for the maintenance and preparation of this carriage.

Three people reportedly lived in slave quarters discovered at an archaeological site in Pompeii — Photo: Courtesy via AFP

“It’s a window into the precarious reality of people who rarely appear in historical sources, written almost exclusively by elite men,” said the archaeological site’s director general, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, of the find he described as “one of the most exciting ” of his life as an archaeologist.

Pompeii was buried under the ashes when Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, killing those who failed to leave the city in time.

Archaeologists work excavating at Pompeii — Photo: Courtesy via AFP

The 16-square-meter room served as a bedroom and pantry: in addition to three beds – one of them a child – there were eight vases in a corner. The wooden chest contained metal objects that appeared to be part of the harness of the horses in the carriages.

“The room offers us a rare view of the daily reality of slaves, thanks to its exceptional state of conservation,” reported the archaeological park in Pompeii.

Slave room discovered at archaeological site in Pompeii — Photo: Courtesy via AFP

The beds were made up of several wooden planks, which could be adjusted according to the height of the person using them.

Two of them were about 1.7 meters long and the other 1.4 meters, which could have belonged to children.

According to the archaeological park, the three slaves could be a family.

Archaeologists work on site in Pompeii, where a quarter of slaves were discovered — Photo: Courtesy via AFP

Archaeologists also found several personal items under the beds, including a bowl for personal belongings, ceramic jars and what may have been a potty.

The room was lit by a small top window and there were no traces or decorations on the walls.

The excavation is part of a program launched in 2017 aimed at combating illegal activity in the area, which includes digging tunnels to find parts that could be sold in illegal markets.