Archaeologists show slave quarters in Pompeii ruins

Archaeologists discovered what must be a slave room during recent excavations in the buried city of Pompeii, Italy.

Three beds, a few vases and a box with bridles for horses were found in the well-preserved large chamber measuring approximately 16 square meters on a plot of land near the old city. The findings were described by the Archaeological Park of Pompeii.

The room probably served the masters of the house as a storeroom and, at the same time, as an unadorned accommodation for the slaves. “Here we see something that normally remains in the shadows,” said Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompei Museum. The researcher explains that the new discovery offers the chance to learn more about the life of slaves.

At least three slaves must have slept in the room. The beds were simple wooden cribs with ropes to be covered with cloths or rugs. Two beds were about 1.70 m long, one -probably for a child- 1.40 m.

Also, in the middle of the room, which had only one small window, there was a wooden box with a stopper and metal, and a bar leaning against the bed. This belonged to a float that was discovered in the next room earlier in the year. “We didn’t expect to find a room like this. We often pass it,” noted Zuchtriegel.

The remains of three horses were discovered in a room ahead in 2018, which had already caused a sensation in the team. The ancient city of Pompeii is close to the volcano Vesuvius. During the eruptions in AD 79, ash, mud and lava buried the settlements and partially preserved the city. Pompeii was rediscovered in the 18th century. The archaeological site is one of the most popular tourist spots in Italy and always keeps sensational finds.

Dario Franceschini, the country’s Minister of Culture, said in the publication that the discovery in Pompeii shows that today the archaeological site has become not only a destination among the most sought after in the world, but also a place where research is carried out and new technologies are tested.

