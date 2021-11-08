Arsenal beat Watford in disastrous Aubameyang match

Playing at home, Arsenal beat Watford 1-0 this Sunday (07), in a match for the 11th round of the Premier League

With a goal by Smith Rowe in the second half, the Arsenal won the Watford 1-0, at Emirates Stadium, in London, this Sunday (7th). The match, valid for the 11th round of the Premier League, had live broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

It went well: Smith Rowe

He was the only player who managed to beat goalkeeper Foster. At 11 minutes into the second half, Arsenal opened the scoring after receiving the ball at the edge of the area. Smith Rowe landed a low kick into the left corner of goalkeeper Foster, who didn’t save.

It was bad: Aubameyang

Living a bad phase in his career, Auba missed a penalty and then had a goal disallowed. In the first half, he kicked a penalty hard in the right corner, but goalkeeper Foster saved twice and failed to rebound.

In the second stage, Odegaard made a great move on the right and kicked across, but Auba swept the ball before it swelled the net. As the Gabonese was in an offside position, the goal was disallowed.

Another goal disallowed

At six minutes of the first half, Watford missed the ball, Lacazette tried to cover the goalkeeper, who palmed. On the rebound, Auba missed the ball, which was left for Saka to shoot. The goal was disallowed because there was only one defender behind the player.

Foster closes the goal

In the 43rd minute of the first half, after a corner kick, defender Gabriel Magalhães, from Arsenal, headed down hard, but Foster performed a miracle with his right leg.

Watford almost draws

Watford’s big chance to draw came in the 40th minute of the second half. On the right, King dribbled Ramsdale, but kicked it out.

Championship situation

With the victory won away from home, Arsenal reaches 20 points and is in the group of vacancies for European competitions, closing the match in 5th place.

Watford is in 17th position, with 10 points.

Arsenal players celebrate goal John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

upcoming games

The teams will return to the field only after the break for the FIFA date. Arsenal will face Liverpool on November 20, at 2:30 pm (GMT), in the Premier League, broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

On the same day, Watford will host Manchester United by English at noon, broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

1 x 0 Watford Arsenal

GOALS: Smith Rowe

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Gabriel, White, Nuno Tavares, Tomiyasu, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Smith Rowe (Elneny), Saka (Martinelli), Aubameyang and Lacazette (Ødegaard)

TECHNICIAN: Mikel Arteta

Watford: Foster, Cathcart (Fletcher), Nkoulou, Sissoko, Rose, Femenía, Kucka, Tufan (João Pedro), Dennis (Hernández), Sarr and King

TECHNICIAN: Claudio Ranieri