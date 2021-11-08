At sea, Tuvalu minister sends message to COP26 warning of climate risks

To make an impactful statement about the threat of climate change, Tuvalu’s foreign minister did it like no other – speaking from a pulpit in waters at sea.

Images taken by Reuters showed Tuvalu’s Minister of Justice, Communications and Foreign Affairs Simon Kofe addressing cameras on Friday as he made a pre-recorded statement at the UN climate meeting on raising the level that affects Pacific countries such as Tuvalu.

The recording was filmed by public broadcaster TVBC on the opposite end of Fongafale, the capital’s main islet Funafuti, and would be played back at a side event at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Tuesday (9), a government official said.

Pacific Islanders at risk of sea level rise are struggling to be heard on the summit of Glasgow, while the Covid-19 pandemic impedes travel across the Earth.

Only three Pacific leaders – from Palau, Fiji and Tuvalu – traveled to the UN COP26 climate talks in Scotland to deliver speeches to push for deep cuts in greenhouse gases by major emitters led by China and the United States.

The conference runs from October 31 to November and tries to keep alive the most difficult goal of the 2015 Paris climate agreement: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Global surface temperatures are already around 1.2°C.