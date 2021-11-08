Athletico holds wake of Sicupira at the Arena da Baixada; fans can say goodbye to the idol | athletico-pr

Barcimio Sicupira’s farewell will take place at the place where the Athletico’s idol learned to be revered. The former player’s wake takes place this Monday. The public will be free to access the site from 10am.

– We make the stadium available to Sicupira’s family, so that everyone can honor the greatest scorer in our history – wrote Athletico on his Twitter account.

The first part of the wake is restricted to the former player’s friends and family. Between 10:00 and 16:00, the public will be able to say goodbye to the idol. The fans’ entrance takes place through gate A of the Arena da Baixada, on Buenos Aires Street.

Former player Sicupira, one of the greatest idols in the history of Athletico, died this Sunday afternoon, in Curitiba. The cause of death was pulmonary complications. Sicupira died sleeping in his house.

At 77, the former athlete and sports commentator underwent a lung procedure last month. Due to the fragile situation, he had to return to the hospital twice in the last few weeks. Sicupira had returned home a few days ago.

Remember Sicupira’s career and life

Nobody scored as many goals for Athletico as Barcímio Sicupira Júnior. The midfielder defended the Hurricane shirt between 1968 and 1976 and scored 158 goals.

Born in 1944, in Lapa (about 70 kilometers from Curitiba), Sicupira lived his first days in Curitiba as a frequenter of the Baixada, but began his professional career at rival Ferroviário, influenced by his father, and played with football legends such as Garrincha in Botafogo before returning to Curitiba.

After defending Botafogo and Botafogo-SP, the midfielder returned to Curitiba in 1968, and nearly ended up at Coritiba. But the intervention of a manager made the player wear the Athletico shirt and, from then on, write a great chapter in the club’s history.

The Sicupira myth could not have started better. In his debut for the Hurricane, on September 2, 1968, he faced São Paulo in Vila Capanema, scoring a bicycle goal in the 1-1 draw.

For Athletico, he raised the Paranaense’s cup in 1970, in addition to being the top scorer in the 1970 and 1972 editions. As it could not be different, part of this story was told inside the Baixada and, until 1976, he was building the legend of the great killer.

The retirement of the lawns came early, at just 31 years of age, due to difficulties and lack of payment. Graduated in Physical Education, after hanging up his boots, he started working as a teacher and even trained at Athletico. He worked as a sports commentator and always excelled in his impartiality, despising the columnist-fan posture.