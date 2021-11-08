In a preview of the grand final of the Copa Sudamericana, which will take place on the 20th, in Montevideo, Uruguay, Red Bull Bragantino lost to Athletico-PR by 2 to 0, this Sunday afternoon, at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

This victory was important for the team from Paraná, which had not won for six games and was at the bottom of the table. The team from São Paulo continues with 49 points, but with one game more than its competitors. This was also their second consecutive defeat, as they came from a 1-0 defeat to Cuiabá.

The first half started with intensity and a lot of movement on both sides. After that beginning of pressure, the pace dropped. But Bragantino had greater volume, took more game initiatives, however, without getting infiltrations in the defense of Athletico.







Athletico-PR beat Bragantino in a preview of the Sula final Photo: Diogo Reis / Gazeta Press

Unable to enter the visitor’s area, the Paulistas risked kicks from afar. Ytalo, Helinho and Cuello tried, but goalkeeper Santos was attentive and didn’t falter in any defense. Athletico only had one chance, in a shot by Bissoli saved by Cleiton.

The second half started again intense. Only this time, Athletico did better and opened the scoring, in an atypical move. Full-back Marcinho took a free kick on the left side and goalkeeper Cleiton rushed out of the goal, tried to punch and sent the ball against his own net. Score opened at 14 minutes.

After that, coach Maurício Barbieri tried to make Red Bull Bragantino more aggressive, but the team still couldn’t reach the visitors’ area. On the counterattack, Athletico closed the scoring after 45 minutes. Nikão left Pedro Rocha alone to take goalkeeper Cleiton out of the game and make it 2-0.

Next Wednesday, Red Bull Bragantino will face Santos, at 7 pm in Vila Belmiro, for the 31st round. Athletico will receive Ceará at the Arena da Baixada, starting at 6:30 pm.

But, for sure, the teams are eyeing the South American final. Red Bull Bragantino is going after the unprecedented title, while Athletico-PR is looking for the double, after the 2018 title.

DATASHEET

RED BULL BRAGANTINO 0 X 2 ATHLETICO-PR

RED BULL BRAGANTINO – Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Edimaro; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Helinho (Pedrinho); Arthur, Ytalo (Hurtado) and Cuello. Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

ATHLETICO-PR – Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Pedro Rocha), Christian (Fernando Canesin) and Abner; Nikão and Bissoli (Vinícius Mingotti). Technician: Alberto Valentim.

GOALS – Marcinho at 14 and Pedro Rocha at 45 minutes into the second half.

REFEREE – Anderson Daronco (RS)

YELLOW CARDS – Eric Ramires and Natan (RB Bragantino). Zé Ivaldo, Bisssoli and Léo Cittadini (Athletico)

INCOME – BRL 71,340.00.

PUBLIC – 1,701 payers.

LOCAL – Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista (SP).