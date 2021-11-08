Athletico-PR defeats Bragantino and moves away from the relegation zone of the BR – 11/07/2021

Athletico-PR visited Bragantino and won on the scoreboard 2-0, goals from Marcinho and Pedro Rocha, managing to move away from the relegation zone. The match was valid for the 30th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The result keeps the team from São Paulo with 49 points and loses the chance to touch Flamengo. The team from Paraná, on the other hand, goes to 38 points and moves away from the relegation zone of Brasileirão.

In the next round, Massa Bruta will play Santos away from home, on the 10th, at 7 pm, while Hurricane will play at home against Ceará, on the same day, at 6:30 pm.

will meet again

This weekend’s duel will take place again on November 20, but it will be for the Copa Sudamericana final. Whoever wins will win a continental title and also a spot for next year’s Libertadores.

Who did well: Marcinho

In a game with few opportunities and very truncated, those who can take advantage of opportunities stand out. Marcinho scored a free kick and managed to change a game that was very difficult for the visitors.

Who was wrong: Léo Cittadini

The Athletico midfielder did not have a good performance this Sunday, helping little offensively and taking the first yellow card of the match. He was substituted 13 minutes into the second half.

Bragantino’s performance

The team led by coach Barbieri had an offensive posture and looking for the goal at all times, but sinned in submissions, especially in the first stage.

The lack of aim continued in the second half and a set piece by the opponent changed the situation of the match. In the end, he took the second goal, which defined the confrontation.

Athletico-PR’s performance

The posture of the team from Paraná was more cautious, trying to hold back Bragantino’s attacks and look for spaces when they stole the ball. However, the midfield lacked intensity and chances in the first stage were rare.

The game changed in the second half because Marcinho made a foul in the 14th minute and put the team ahead, despite the difficulties.

game history

The match started with Bragantino asserting the field command and putting pressure on the opponent, with a lot of movement in the offensive field. Athletico, on the other hand, tried to bother with steals and counterattacks.

However, the first half ended in zero because the hosts had difficulty in finishing and couldn’t get good shots when they had the chances. Hurricane, on the other hand, barely reached the goal defended by Claiton, who made a good save at seven minutes.

The second half started and the proposals of the teams remained the same, however Athletico opened the scoreboard in a set-piece play. Marcinho charged well, the Braga goalkeeper did not do well and, even not playing well, the visitors opened the scoring at Nabi Abi Chedid.

Needing to break even, the owners of the house went up, but the spaces that the Hurricane sought from the beginning began to appear. In the final stretch, Nikão left Pedro Rocha in front of the goal and CAP defined the confrontation in 2-0.

DATASHEET

BRAGANTINO 0 X 2 ATHLETICO-PR

Competition: 30th round of the Brazilian Series A Championship

Date: 11/07/2021

Local: Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança (SP)

Schedule: 4:00 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima (RS)

Yellow cards: Eric Ramires and Nathan (Bragantino); Léo Cittadini, Zé Ivaldo and Bissoli (Athletico-PR)

Goals: Marcinho at 14 minutes and Pedro Rocha at 45 minutes into the second half

Bragantino: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Cuello; Artur, Ytalo (Hurtado) and Helinho (Pedrinho). Technician: Maurício Barbieri

Athletic-PR: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Zé Ivaldo; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini (Pedro Rocha), Christian (Fernando Canesin) and Abner Vinícius; Nikão and Bissoli (Vinicius Mingotti). Technician: Alberto Valentim