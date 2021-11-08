Atlético-MG shoots more and increases the probability of being Brazilian champion; see chances

After winning a derby, Atlético-MG now has an 86% chance of being champion of the Brasileirão, according to the website FiveThirtyEight

O Atlético-MG again had a difference of 10 points to the vice-leader Palmeiras in the table of Brazilian championship after the 1-0 victory over the America-MG this Sunday (7).

And, with eight rounds left in the tournament, the chances of the title, according to website projections FiveThirtyEight, increased even more.

Now, Galo’s team has an 86% chance of winning the title, with the projection of reaching 79 points in total, which would mean another 14 points out of the 24 still up for grabs in the national competition.

Way back, with an 11% chance, appears the Flamengo. The team is currently in third place, with two games less than the Minas Gerais team. The projection points to the final score of 71 points, with the team winning 18 out of 30 points in dispute.

O palm trees appears third in the competition for the trophy, with a 3% chance of winning the title and reaching 68 points in the projection.

In the fight against descent, the Chapecoense has more than 99% drop, with the sport having 85%, the Guild 81% and the Youth with 72%. First team out of the relegation zone, the saints has a 16% chance of descent.