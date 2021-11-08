Atlético-MG wins the derby against América-MG and takes another step towards the title

Unstoppable! This is the definition of Atlético-MG, which took another step towards the 2021 national title. Galo won the derby against América-MG this Sunday, November 7, at Mineirão, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro overcame the intense American marking, which held back as much as possible, but the strength of the athletic squad made the difference once again.

The Alvinegra team reached 65 points, remains firmly in the lead and kept the distance of 10 points to the vice-leader Palmeiras, who also won in the round. Coelho dropped to 11th place, getting 38 points.

The classic from Minas had good emotions, Galo’s public record, with over 60 million people present, which consolidates once and for all the union between Massa Alvinegra and the team. A force that could be the final fuel for Atlético to guarantee the bi-championship.

First half hard, with America holding up well

In the initial stage, Coelho had a more reactive posture, waiting for the Rooster in his field and looking for counterattacks. This harmed alvinegro, who couldn’t open spaces in the opponent’s field. Good chances were created, but America had a clear proposal to “lock” the main alvinegra plays.

Arana opens the way to victory and leads Massa to delirium

The goal play of the Athletic side was well worked inside the American area, which saw Galo exchange passes. It was an explosion at Mineirão, which had the record attendance in the 2021 soccer season in Brazil.

Vargas in big afternoon

The Chilean played one of his best games for Atlético. He articulated the attack, armed and helped Galo ac reach the 20th victory.

writing kept

América-MG continues without defeating Atlético. Now there are 18 unbeaten games for Coelho, who won Alvinegro for the last time in 2016

One more step taken

With a 90% performance at home, Galo keeps taking big steps to get the dream title. All you have to do is manage the big advantage to your rivals and scream out as a champion.

upcoming games

Galo hosts Corinthians on Wednesday, November 10, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. Coelho faces the Sport, on the same day, on Ilha do Retiro, at 9.30 pm.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

​

ATHLETIC-MG 1 x 0 AMERICA-MG

Date: November 6, 2021

Time: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Location: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

Assistants: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva and Bruno Raphael Pires (both from GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Goals: Guilherme Arana, at 16′-2ºT(1-0)

Yellow cards: Fabrício Daniel (AME), Júnior Alonso (ATL), Savarino (ATL), Guilherme Arana (ATL), Bruno Nazário (ATL)

Red cards:

Public and income: 60,142/not disclosed

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

​

Everson; Mariano (Guga, 39′-2ºT), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana (Dodô, 44′-2ºT); Allan, Tchê Tchê and Zaracho (Rever, at 45′-2ºT); Savarino (Diego Costa, at 12′-2ºT), Hulk and Vargas.



AMERICA-MG (Technician: Marquinhos Santos)

Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho (Marcelo Toscano, at 47′-2ºT) and Alê (Bruno Nazário, at 28′-2ºT); Felipe Azevedo (Fabrício Daniel, at 15′-2ºT), Ademir and Zárate (Ribamar, at 27′-2ºT)

