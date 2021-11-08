Atltico-MG X America-MG – Supersports

21
1 time
Argentino Zrate tries from the middle of the street and the round goes to the goalkeeper.
20
1 time
From the right, Savarino rises and the ball deflects to the goalkeeper.
19
1 time
Defender Nathan Silva arrives hitting after the ball remains in the area and misses the rival target.
18
1 time
Arana has the ball on the left and crosses, but Bauermann takes the danger away.
17
1 time
Savarino, on the right, faces the triple mark and is without the ball.
16
1 time
Brazilian, closed yesterday: Inter 1×0 Grmio, Corinthians 1×0 Fortaleza, Fluminense 1×0 Sport.
15
1 time
Volante Al goes on the ball and ends Hulk’s attack with Savarino.
14
1 time
UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Chilean and athletic striker Vargas receives in the area, lets go and the ball goes up too much!
13
1 time
Zrate triggers Ademir, who misses the goal kick!
12
1 time
Series B, in progress: Vasco 0x1 Botafogo.
11
1 time
After cruising the area, Hulk mends half a bike and the goalkeeper takes it without a hitch.
10
1 time
Atltico-MG exchanges passes from standing to studying the opponent.
9
1 time
Cavichioli left at the right time and got the ball after Zaracho’s move.
8
1 time
Game resumed in Minas!
7
1 time
Full-back Marlon is down after dispute with Tch Tch.
6
1 time
Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Palmeiras, RB Bragantino 0x0 Athletico-PR.
5
1 time
Coelho does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.
4
1 time
On, goalkeeper verson leaves the goal well and ends with an attempt by forward Ademir.
3
1 time
From Zaracho to Hulk, who tries to cross and the ball goes straight out.
two
1 time
Long throw for Hulk and Rooster striker can’t dominate the ball.
1
1 time
Amrica tries the first attacking move of the match and the defense cuts the danger.
0
1 time
VALID! Ball rolling to Atltico-MG x America-MG for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.
0
1 time
The game also pays tribute to those killed in the air accident that killed singer Marlia Mendona.
0
1 time
A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.
0
1 time
Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.
0
1 time
The athletic supporter sings loudly and makes noise in the stands.
0
1 time
Teams on the field and the classic from Minas Gerais will start on the BR-21!
0
1 time
0
1 time
Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll in Mineiro.
0
1 time
Coelho embezzlement: Eduardo and Berro.
0
1 time
Atltico Embezzlement: Nacho Fernandez, Jair and Keno.
0
1 time
Coelho started the round in 10th place on the table.
0
1 time
Right now we have about 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.
0
1 time
Fans slowly arriving at the stadium.
0
1 time
Atltico leader tries to get closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship.
0
1 time
America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Zrate and Felipe Azevedo.
0
1 time
Galo is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tch Tch and Zaracho; Vargas, Savarino and Hulk.
0
1 time
Teams officially scheduled for the match!
0
1 time
Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO).
0
1 time
Hello fans! From 16:00, watch the transmission of the classic from Minas Gerais between Atltico x America for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls in the Mineiro stadium.