Atltico-MG X America-MG – Supersports

by

  • 21
    1 time

    Argentino Zrate tries from the middle of the street and the round goes to the goalkeeper.

  • 20
    1 time

    From the right, Savarino rises and the ball deflects to the goalkeeper.

  • 19
    1 time

    Defender Nathan Silva arrives hitting after the ball remains in the area and misses the rival target.

  • 18
    1 time

    Arana has the ball on the left and crosses, but Bauermann takes the danger away.

  • 17
    1 time

    Savarino, on the right, faces the triple mark and is without the ball.

  • 16
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed yesterday: Inter 1×0 Grmio, Corinthians 1×0 Fortaleza, Fluminense 1×0 Sport.

  • 15
    1 time

    Volante Al goes on the ball and ends Hulk’s attack with Savarino.

  • 14
    1 time

    UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Chilean and athletic striker Vargas receives in the area, lets go and the ball goes up too much!

  • 13
    1 time

    Zrate triggers Ademir, who misses the goal kick!

  • 12
    1 time

    Series B, in progress: Vasco 0x1 Botafogo.

  • 11
    1 time

    After cruising the area, Hulk mends half a bike and the goalkeeper takes it without a hitch.

  • 10
    1 time

    Atltico-MG exchanges passes from standing to studying the opponent.

  • 9
    1 time

    Cavichioli left at the right time and got the ball after Zaracho’s move.

  • 8
    1 time

    Game resumed in Minas!

  • 7
    1 time

    Full-back Marlon is down after dispute with Tch Tch.

  • 6
    1 time

    Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Palmeiras, RB Bragantino 0x0 Athletico-PR.

  • 5
    1 time

    Coelho does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

  • 4
    1 time

    On, goalkeeper verson leaves the goal well and ends with an attempt by forward Ademir.

  • 3
    1 time

    From Zaracho to Hulk, who tries to cross and the ball goes straight out.

  • two
    1 time

    Long throw for Hulk and Rooster striker can’t dominate the ball.

  • 1
    1 time

    Amrica tries the first attacking move of the match and the defense cuts the danger.

  • 0
    1 time

    VALID! Ball rolling to Atltico-MG x America-MG for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

  • 0
    1 time

    The game also pays tribute to those killed in the air accident that killed singer Marlia Mendona.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    The athletic supporter sings loudly and makes noise in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams on the field and the classic from Minas Gerais will start on the BR-21!

  • 0
    1 time

    Brazilian, closed yesterday: Inter 1×0 Grmio, Corinthians 1×0 Fortaleza, Fluminense 1×0 Sport.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll in Mineiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho embezzlement: Eduardo and Berro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico Embezzlement: Nacho Fernandez, Jair and Keno.

  • 0
    1 time

    Coelho started the round in 10th place on the table.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans slowly arriving at the stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico leader tries to get closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship.

  • 0
    1 time

    America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Zrate and Felipe Azevedo.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tch Tch and Zaracho; Vargas, Savarino and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Teams officially scheduled for the match!

  • 0
    1 time

    Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO).

  • 0
    1 time

    Hello fans! From 16:00, watch the transmission of the classic from Minas Gerais between Atltico x America for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals. The ball rolls in the Mineiro stadium.