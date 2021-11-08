Atltico-MG X America-MG – Supersports

21

1 time Argentino Zrate tries from the middle of the street and the round goes to the goalkeeper.

20

1 time From the right, Savarino rises and the ball deflects to the goalkeeper.

19

1 time Defender Nathan Silva arrives hitting after the ball remains in the area and misses the rival target.

18

1 time Arana has the ball on the left and crosses, but Bauermann takes the danger away.

17

1 time Savarino, on the right, faces the triple mark and is without the ball.

16

1 time Brazilian, closed yesterday: Inter 1×0 Grmio, Corinthians 1×0 Fortaleza, Fluminense 1×0 Sport.

15

1 time Volante Al goes on the ball and ends Hulk’s attack with Savarino.

14

1 time UUUUUUUHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! Chilean and athletic striker Vargas receives in the area, lets go and the ball goes up too much!

13

1 time Zrate triggers Ademir, who misses the goal kick!

12

1 time Series B, in progress: Vasco 0x1 Botafogo.

11

1 time After cruising the area, Hulk mends half a bike and the goalkeeper takes it without a hitch.

10

1 time Atltico-MG exchanges passes from standing to studying the opponent.

9

1 time Cavichioli left at the right time and got the ball after Zaracho’s move.

8

1 time Game resumed in Minas!

7

1 time Full-back Marlon is down after dispute with Tch Tch.

6

1 time Brazilian, in progress: Santos 0x0 Palmeiras, RB Bragantino 0x0 Athletico-PR.

5

1 time Coelho does not take advantage of a corner kick on the right field.

4

1 time On, goalkeeper verson leaves the goal well and ends with an attempt by forward Ademir.

3

1 time From Zaracho to Hulk, who tries to cross and the ball goes straight out.

two

1 time Long throw for Hulk and Rooster striker can’t dominate the ball.

1

1 time Amrica tries the first attacking move of the match and the defense cuts the danger.

0

1 time VALID! Ball rolling to Atltico-MG x America-MG for the 30th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

0

1 time The game also pays tribute to those killed in the air accident that killed singer Marlia Mendona.

0

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

0

1 time Time for the Brazilian National Anthem.

0

1 time The athletic supporter sings loudly and makes noise in the stands.

0

1 time Teams on the field and the classic from Minas Gerais will start on the BR-21!

0

0

1 time Everything is prepared and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll in Mineiro.

0

1 time Coelho embezzlement: Eduardo and Berro.

0

1 time Atltico Embezzlement: Nacho Fernandez, Jair and Keno.

0

1 time Coelho started the round in 10th place on the table.

0

1 time Right now we have about 28 degrees in Belo Horizonte.

0

1 time Fans slowly arriving at the stadium.

0

1 time Atltico leader tries to get closer to the title of the Brazilian Championship.

0

1 time America-MG: Cavichioli, Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann and Marlon; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Al; Ademir, Zrate and Felipe Azevedo.

0

1 time Galo is confirmed with Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Tch Tch and Zaracho; Vargas, Savarino and Hulk.

0

1 time Teams officially scheduled for the match!

0

1 time Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO).