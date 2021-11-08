Austria determines lockdown for unvaccinated after increased contagion

Austria has set a lockdown for all unvaccinated people in the country from next Monday (8). Those who refuse to take the immunizing agent will not be able to enter restaurants, hotels, sports activities and cultural events.

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg justified that the measure is due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the country. 9,388 infections were registered in the last 24 hours, a record. The government says it expects a new record in the coming days.

“The evolution is exceptional and intensive care bed occupancy is increasing much faster than we expected,” said Schallenberg. “When we get into the car, we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt,” he continues.

In addition to lockdown, Austria will also have mandatory use of masks in shops, museums and libraries.

Austria has just over half of the population vaccinated

In the country, only 63.1% of the population was fully immunized. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. The country is a center for winter sports.

After determination, there will be a transition period of four weeks. Over time, proof of the first dose and a negative PCR will be sufficient to acquire permission to enter the premises.

