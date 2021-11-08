Away from home, Athletico defeats Bragantino 2-0 and ends the streak without winning at the Brazilian Nationals | athletico-pr

Athletico beat Bragantino, this Sunday, by 2-0 and rehabilitated in the Brazilian Nationals. Marcinho, taking a free kick, and Pedro Rocha, after a nice counterattack, scored the goals of Hurricane in the match at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium.

After running out of six games without winning for the competition and dropping from eighth to 14th in the table, Hurricane returned to winning by the Brazilian Nationals. With the triumph, Athletico rose to tenth place.

Alberto Valentim was a surprise in the lineup and put in midfielder Christian in place of David Terans, suspended. The strategy worked and Athletico managed to hold back Bragantino’s momentum.

The goals came only in the second half. Marcinho took a free kick from the left and had goalkeeper Cleiton failed to open the scoring.

Pedro Rocha closed the account already in additions. Nikão left the striker in front of the goal and he only had the job of taking Cleiton to score.

Bragantino vs Athletico goal Marcinho — Photo: Diogo Reis/AGIF

