Bahia News / Sports / EC Bahia / With Rossi’s great goal, Bahia beat São Paulo and distanced itself from the Z-4

The Bahia fan returned to smile this Sunday night (7). Inside Fonte Nova Arena, Esquadrão de Aço beat São Paulo by 1-0 in a game valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. After two months out due to injury, forward Rossi was responsible for the beautiful goal that gave the good result for the home team.

The result took Tricolor to 36 points, now in 14th position and with a distance of six points to Sport, the first team within the relegation zone. The team returns to play next Thursday (11), against Flamengo, at Maracanã.

THE GAME

The beginning of the match was marked by a scare for the squadron. On minute three, Igor Gomes took a corner kick, Rigoni submitted and the ball exploded in Bahia’s defense. Luiz Otávio moved away in the leftovers. With nine, Gabriel Sara received it on the left wing and submitted it to Danilo Fernandes’ defense.

The Bahia team began to respond after 14 minutes. From outside the area, Capixaba took a risk with his right leg and Tiago Volpi defended. Two minutes later, in a confused move between Gilberto and Daniel, shirt 9 submitted and the ball went very close.

At 28, Capixaba was stepped on by Miranda inside the area and the VAR was activated. Judge Sávio Pereira Sampaio analyzed the video and decided not to set the maximum penalty

With 38 of game, after the ball in the area, Arboleda hit badly and Daniel submitted on top of the defense of the tricolor São Paulo.

Bahia almost opened the scoring at 43. In the play, Nino Paraíba raised the ball in the area, Capixaba added a volley to the middle of the area and Gilberto headed for a spectacular defense by Tiago Volpi.

Second time

Bahia came close to scoring at nine. In the play, Gilberto received it on the right side of the area, cut it to the left leg and submitted it to the side of the goal. Two minutes later, Gilberto again. He caught a first-rate cross from Matheus Bahia and sent it over the defense.

Not very active in attack, São Paulo had a good finish at 25. Benítez received it on the left, crossed and Rigoni headed over the goal.

Rossi opens the score with a great goal

After two months out with a thigh strain, Rossi returned in style. On minute 31, the number 7 shirt took advantage of a corner kick on the right side of the penalty area and hit placed to beat goalkeeper Tiago Volpi and make the crowd’s party happy.

At 44, Benítez hit hard and placed the ball for a cinematic defense by Danilo Fernandes.

DATASHEET

Bahia 1 x 0 São Paulo

Brazilian Championship – 30th round

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador

Date: 11/07/2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 6:15 pm

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (both from DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

yellow cards: Patrick (Bahia) / Rigoni, Liziero (São Paulo)

goals: Rossi (Bahia)

Bahia: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick (Raniele), Mugni (Luizão), Raí (Rossi), Daniel (Rodrguinho) and Juninho Capixaba; Gilberto (Rodallega). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

São Paulo: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo (Rodrigo Nestor); Orejuela (Shaylon), Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara (Benitez) and Reinaldo (Wellington); Luciano (Calleri) and Rigoni. Technician: Rogerio Ceni.