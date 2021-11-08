Bahia wins São Paulo at Fonte Nova and moves away from the relegation zone

Photo: Uendel Galter / Ag.

Bahia beat São Paulo at Arena Fonte Nova this Sunday, 7th, in a match valid for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. The club from Bahia entered the field leaning against the relegation zone. With the result, it rose to 14th position.

During the first half, Bahia had an ostensible attack on top of their tricolor rival. In the last minutes of the first phase, Gilberto sent it to goal, but Volpi prevented it. There was an increase of 3 minutes, but with no change in the score.

In the second half, in the first few minutes, Gilberto continued the attempt, but without success. On minute 25, Rossi replaced Raí Nascimento.

Five minutes later, during a free kick, Volpi defends at first, but the ball falls at the feet of Rossi, who returns and takes advantage of the opportunity, scoring the first and only goal of the match. At the last minute, Shaylon almost tied the game, but the ball went off the crossbar.

The result did not change the position of São Paulo in the table, which follows in the 13th and out of the clubs that will compete in Libertadores. Bahia, which reached five matches without defeat, will face Flamengo on Thursday, 11, at Maracanã. São Paulo, on the other hand, will face Fortaleza on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Castelão.



