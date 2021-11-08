Bahia wins with a great goal from Rossi, and São Paulo loses chance to move up in the table

In an important game for the fate of the two teams, Bahia played better and beat São Paulo by 1-0, at Fonte Nova, this Sunday, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão-2021. With a great goal from Rossi, the Bahians added three points and jumped to 13th position. Meanwhile, the São Paulo team lost their chance to move up to ninth place, close to a possible Copa Libertadores zone.

Bahia fights more and almost opens the score; São Paulo “slowly” stays in profit

The first half of the match started well balanced, without either team standing out. At four minutes, in a corner kick, Rigoni tried to catch the first one and the good one exploded in the Bahia defense. On the rebound, the São Paulo team could not finish. At nine, however, Orejuela threw Gabriel Sara on the left, midfielder Sunday and hit hard, but Danilo Fernandes defended.

From there, the domain of the game went to Bahia, which increased the offensive volume and almost opened the scoreboard a few times. First with Juninho Capixaba, at 14 minutes, in a kick from outside the area that Volpi defended, then with Gilberto, who caught the ball well, but it went out. The Tricolor São Paulo tried to respond with Luciano, who stretched all the way, but couldn’t get to a cross with Rigoni, in what was the last chance São Paulo in the 1st time.

Meanwhile, Bahia fought better and only grew in the game, especially at the wings. Juninho Capixaba and Nino Paraíba found spaces to cross, but the submission wouldn’t go away. At 28 minutes, the VAR saw a “step” by MIranda in Juninho inside the area, but Sávio Pereira Sampaio analyzed and did not give a penalty. Ten minutes later, Arboleda faltered and almost left Gilberto in the face of goal, but Miranda managed to recover and avoided the submission.

But there was even more Bahia: Daniel almost scored in a first-time kick. On minute 43, Nino Paraíba crossed for the second stick and Juninho Capixaba, on a bicycle, played backwards, finding Gilberto, who headed in and didn’t score only because of the miracle of Tiago Volpi, who prevented São Paulo from losing to half-time. Rogério Ceni’s team was in profit in the first 45 minutes.

Bahia continues with more offensive volume and scores great with Rossi

On his way back from the locker room, Ceni took Orejuela and Reinaldo to place Shaylon and Welington, however little changed in the first minutes of the second stage. At seven, Luciano tried to submit, but was stopped. Then, Bahia made a good move and Gilberto almost scored in a beautiful submission, which went to corner. On the rebound of the kick, Nino Paraíba tried to get first, but a detour on the way led to a new corner for the home team.

While São Paulo tried to move by putting Calleri in Luciano’s place, Bahia increased its pressure in the offensive field. São Paulo also tried to reach a header from Rigoni in a cross by Benítez, but the ball went over the goal. Guto Ferreira, then, decided to change three players at once. Rodriguinho, Rodallega and Luizão entered 30 minutes into the second half.

At 31, after a free kick, Tiago Volpi punched the ball away, but it was left to Rossi, alone, on the other side of the area. The striker, who had been out for two months due to injury, finished in the angle of the São Paulo goalkeeper and scored a great goal to put the Bahians ahead on the scoreboard in a deserved way, as the opponent had difficulty in taking danger.

Without being able to do much when the score was 0-0, São Paulo was even more shaken when they took the goal and needed to increase their presence in the offensive field. On minute 45, Benítez tried a shot at the angle, from outside the area, but Danilo Fernandes went for it and avoided what would have been a draw. This was the last opportunity of the match, which ended 1-0, with Tricolor losing the game and a chance to move up many positions in the table.

And now?

With the result, São Paulo gets 39 points in 13th place, while Bahia goes to 36 and jumps to 13th place, six points ahead of Z4. In the next round, the Tricolor from São Paulo will go to Ceará to face Fortaleza, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm. The Tricolor from Bahia is going to Maracanã to face Flamengo, on Thursday, at 7pm. Both games valid for the 31st round of the Brasileirão-2021.

DATASHEET

BAHIA 1 x 0 SÃO PAULO

Local: Arena Fonte Nova, in Salvador (BA)

Date-Time: 11/07/2021 – 6:15 pm

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (PB)

Public/income: 18,178 payers/BRL 467,457.00

Yellow cards: Patrick de Lucca (BAH) Liziero and Rigoni (SAO)

Red cards: –

Goals: Rossi (31’/2ºT) (1-0)

BAHIA: Danilo Fernandes; Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Matheus Bahia; Patrick de Lucca (Raniele, at 38’/2nd T) and Daniel (Rodriguinho, at 30’/2nd T); Raí Nascimento (Rossi, at 26’/2ºT), Lucas Mugni (Luizão, at 30’/2ºT) and Juninho Capixaba; Gilberto (Rodallega, at 2/30). Technician: Guto Ferreira.

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Miranda, Arboleda and Léo (Rodrigo Nestor, at 43’/2ºT); Orejuela (Shaylon, at half-time), Liziero, Igor Gomes, Gabriel Sara (Benitez, at 24’/2nd T) and Reinaldo (Welington, at half-time); Rigoni and Luciano (Calleri, at 19’/2ºT). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.

