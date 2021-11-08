Band keeps fourth with Mexico City Formula 1 GP

Lewis Hamilton bathes Max Verstappen in sparkling wine in Mexico (Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

F1 LIVE! VERSTAPPEN SWALLOWS MERCEDES AT START AND WINS MEXICO CITY GP | Briefing

The Band reached fourth place in the Kantar Ibope Media audience ranking during the broadcast of the Mexico City Formula 1 GP this Sunday afternoon (7). The placement was the same obtained by the network of Morumbi two weeks ago, when the US GP took place, held at the same time, starting at 4 pm. The numbers were revealed by the Teleguiado website.

Between 4:03 pm (GMT), at the exact time the lights went out to authorize the start, until 5:43 pm, when Max Verstappen crossed the finish line at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the station reached 3.5 points of average and 4.1 points of peak in the Greater São Paulo region.

Max Verstappen’s car on the podium in Mexico City (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

As usual, the audience leader in the period was Globo, with an average of 16.5 points, followed by SBT, with 6.6 points, and Record, with 6 points. The Band faced tough competition, as Globo broadcast the classic Santos x Palmeiras, valid for the Brazilian Championship, while SBT and Record aired tributes to singer Marília Mendonça, who died tragically last Friday.

According to Kantar Ibope Media, each audience point represents 205,377 spectators and 76,557 households in the Greater São Paulo region. It is the largest contingent of the National Television Panel, the national measurement system, which is why it is taken as a reference in terms of audience.

The next stage of the season is special because it will mark the return of Formula 1 to Brazil after a year of absence. The São Paulo GP happens this week, between November 12th and 14th, with ‘in loco’ coverage of the BIG PRIZE in Interlagos.