Bandai Namco confirms 60 FPS modes and Elden Ring resolution; Ray Tracing via patch

Through its official support website (via ResetEra), Bandai Namco has confirmed that Elden Ring will have a performance mode and a resolution mode on the PS5. Additionally, Ray Tracing support will come via patch after release.

See below for information related to PlayStation.

PS4

Maximum Resolution*: Up to 1920x1080p

Framerate: Up to 30 FPS

HDR: Supported

Ray Tracing: Not supported

PS4 Pro

Maximum Resolution*: Up to 3200x1800p¹

Framerate: Up to 30 FPS

HDR: Supported

Ray Tracing: Not supported

PS5

Maximum Resolution*: Up to 3840x2160p

Framerate: Up to 60 FPS²

HDR: Supported

Ray Tracing: Supported (via patch)

* 4K and HDR require a 4K and HDR compatible TV or monitor

¹with Checkerboard

²with Performance mode

Performance Mode: adjusts the screen resolution to approach 60 FPS.

Resolution Mode: Fixed maximum resolution, with a lower limit of 30 FPS.

Also, saved data can be transferred from PS4 to PS5. However, the opposite will not be valid. If you transfer your PS4 game to PS5 and continue playing, your saved files cannot be transferred back to PS4.

If you want to know the information related to Xbox and PC, please visit the support site in question.

Elden Ring will be released on February 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC. Pre-order is available.