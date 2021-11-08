Barbarism: Four Afghan women activists found dead

International news agencies reported on Saturday (6) that four women identified as human rights activists were found dead in a house in the town of Mazar-i-Sharif, in northern Afghanistan. The crime was confirmed, according to Agence France Presse (AFP), by spokesmen for the Taliban, the Islamic fundamentalist group that regained political control of the country in August this year after 20 years of US occupation.

A radical leader stationed at the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosty, told reporters that two men were arrested on charges of killing the four women, who were shot in the face, leaving them disfigured, family members said. One of the victims, reports the Italian agency Ansa, is Frozan Safi, a 29-year-old economics professor considered the most prominent activist for the rights of the local female population, one of the most repressed and brutalized in the world.

The BBC British network reports that residents of Mazar-i-Sharif said that all victims knew each other and were friends. They reportedly disappeared 15 days ago near the city’s airport, which is located in the province of Balkh, 50 km from the border with Uzbekistan. With the exception of Frozan Safi, the identities of the other victims of the brutal slaughter were not revealed by the Taliban.

Related news