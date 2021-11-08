Basic basket exceeds R$700 in the country; see the cost in capitals | Economy

The price of the basic food basket rose again in October, in 16 of the 17 capitals surveyed by Dieese, reaching over R$700.

According to a survey released by Dieese on Friday (5), the most expensive basket was from Florianópolis (R$ 700.69), followed by those from São Paulo (R$ 693.79), Porto Alegre (R$ 691.08 ) and Rio de Janeiro (BRL 673.85).

Until September, the price had not yet reached R$700 in any capital in the country. The most expensive was in São Paulo: 673.45.

In 1 year, the price of the basic food basket rose in all capitals that are part of the survey. The highest percentages were observed in Brasília (31.65%), Campo Grande (25.62%), Curitiba (22.79%) and Vitória (21.37%).

For low-income families, the price of the basic food basket can compromise, on average among the 17 capitals, 58.35% of the net minimum wage, that is, after the Social Security discount (7.5%) . In some capitals, it is already equivalent to more than 60% of the minimum wage.

Based on the most expensive basket in the country, the Dieese estimates that the minimum wage needed should be equivalent to BRL 5,886.50, which corresponds to 5.35 times the current national floor (R$ 1,100). The calculation is made taking into account a family of four, with two adults and two children.

Among the items that rose the most from September to October, Dieese pointed out potatoes, tomatoes, coffee powder, soy oil and sugar.

Potato presented high in the 10 cities surveyed between September and October and the rates ranged between 15.51%, in Brasília, and 33.78%, in Florianópolis;

The price of powdered coffee rose in 16 capitals, highlighting the highs of Vitória (10.14%), Rio de Janeiro (10.06%), Campo Grande (9.81%) and Curitiba (9.78% );

A kilo of tomatoes registered a price increase in 16 capitals. The biggest increases occurred in Vitória (55.54%), João Pessoa (44.83%), Natal (42.16%), Brasília (40.16%) and Campo Grande (32.69%);

The value of sugar increased in 15 capitals, with an increase reaching 7.02% in Rio de Janeiro;

Soybean oil registered high in 13 of the 17 capitals. The biggest increases occurred in Vitória (3.22%), Brasília (2.40%), Campo Grande (2.16%), Rio de Janeiro (1.81%) and São Paulo (1.76%);

Milk and butter increased in prices in 11 capitals, with the highest increase being observed in Vitória (5.18%). For milk, the biggest increase was registered in Campo Grande.