BB Seguridade (BBSE3) profits 11% less in the third quarter, to R$ 975.8 million

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) reported adjusted net income of R$975.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), a decrease of 11% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result for the quarter was negatively impacted by R$ 30.5 million by the increase in the CSLL rate by 5 pp for insurance and capitalization companies, pursuant to Law No. 14,183 of 07/14/2021 in force until the end this year.

In the first nine months of 2021, adjusted net income reached R$ 2.706 billion, a reduction of 8.6%.

In the quarter, the consolidated financial result of BB Seguridade and its investees was 85.9% lower than that reported in the same period of the previous year.

According to the insurer, the performance was mainly impacted by the negative mark-to-market generated by the opening of the forward structure of both nominal and real interest rates and by the temporal mismatch in the updating of assets and liabilities indexed to the IGP-M of the traditional plans of the Brasilprev.

Net revenue reached the figure of R$ 5.09 billion in the period, down 18.2% compared to the same stage in 2020.

Premiums issued totaled R$3.468 billion in the quarter, an increase of 19.4% compared to 2020.

Earned premiums totaled R$2.31 billion in the quarter, up 15% from 3Q20.

BB Seguridade’s loss ratio increased by 9 percentage points in the quarter, reaching 41.3%.

General and administrative expenses grew 3.5% in 3Q21, to R$4.161 billion.

BB Seguridade changes guidance for redemptions above expectations

The insurer sees Brasilprev’s pension reserves (VGBL and PGBL) ranging from 0% to -2%.

This, according to BB Seguridade, due to the death of the pension plan holder as a result of Covid-19, with the consequent release of the reserve balance for the indicated beneficiaries, the need to use financial resources by customers to pay monthly expenses currents, a reflection of the economic crisis generated by the pandemic and the use of the accumulated amount to purchase real estate in large urban centers.

