BB Seguridade reduces profit by 11%, to R$ 975.8 million

ABB Security (BBSE3) presented adjusted net income of R$ 975.8 million in the third quarter, a reduction of 10.9% compared to the same period last year, according to the balance sheet released by the company on Monday (8).

The adjusted figure removes the effect of R$ 1.4 million disbursed a year ago in a donation to support the neediest populations most affected by the covid-19 pandemic. Without the extraordinary effect, the drop in profit was 11%.

According to BB Seguridade, they contributed to the adjusted result for the third quarter:

Brasilprev (- R$ 146.0 million): the result of negative mark-to-market with the opening of the term structure of nominal and real interest rates and the temporal mismatch in the updating of assets and liabilities indexed to the IGP-M of traditional plans. The result from Brasilprev was reduced by R$ 10.8 million due to the increase in CSLL, already net of a positive effect of R$ 269 thousand related to the revaluation of tax assets;

Brasilseg (- R$ 16.2 million): impacted by a higher loss ratio in products with death and rural coverage and by the increase in CSLL, which reduced Brasilseg’s result by R$ 16.5 million.

On the other hand, the company highlighted that the distribution segment, notably BB Corretora, maintained its growth dynamic (up by R$ 32.6 million), with higher brokerage revenues, supported by the good commercial performance in insurance and pensions , and with the increase in the financial result.

Brasilcap, on the other hand, recorded an increase of R$ 10.9 million, mainly due to the higher financial result originating from hedge operations of the pre-fixed portfolio marked to market, “which would have been R$ 3.3 million higher if it were not for the increase in the CSLL”.

The line of other revenues and expenses of BB Seguridade grew 100.5% compared to the same period in 2020, largely due to the recognition in the quarter of a lower volume of revenues from the ADR Level I program (-28.5%) and higher personnel expenses (+6.3%).

On the other hand, tax expenses contracted by 12.9%, the company said. The financial result increased by 2.4%, explained by the higher average balance of financial investments and the higher Selic rate.

Performance in the year

For BB Seguridade, when comparing the performance of the third quarter in relation to the second quarter of 2021, “the beginning of the recovery of the result is evident, after a first semester severely impacted by the worst moment of the pandemic and by the high of the IGP-M”.

The consolidated operating result grew 12.4%, with the combined loss ratio of life-related insurance returning to the levels of the first quarter of 2021, due to the drop in the number of deaths by covid-19 in the country.

The combined financial result, which in the second quarter was negative by R$101.7 million, turned positive again in the third quarter of the year, totaling a contribution of R$14.0 million to adjusted net income, reflecting the slowdown in IGP-M and IPCA hike, in addition to an increase in the average Selic rate.

BB Seguridade also highlighted the following numbers for the year:

Insurance: written premiums grow 16.9% in 9M21 and loss ratio starts to improve;

Pension plan: gross funding grows 16.7% and 228 thousand new plans are added by September 2021;

Capitalization: capitalization reserves reach a balance of R$ 8 billion and customer base grows 13% in 12 months;

Dental plans: 17 thousand new members.

See the company’s earnings release: