“Before they did samba live”

In an interview given to the program Jogo Aberto, on TV Bandeirantes, this Monday, attacking midfielder Taison spoke for the first time about the fight at Gre-Nal and also saw an inconsistency in Grêmio’s posture, recalling the occasions when the tricolor recently also provoked by winning.

Taison revealed that he had talked to his friend and former colleague of Shakhtar Donetsk, Douglas Costa, about Grêmio’s posture in beating this year’s Gauchão against Inter. On the occasion, Rafinha and Diego Souza recorded a samba with rhymes in the dressing room, mentioning by name striker Yuri Alberto.

“I talked to Douglas. They sang live samba in the dressing room, sang Yuri’s name in the rhymes. We worked and an opportunity would happen. Football is quick. We had it in Gauchão, there would be in Brasileirão and that would happen. When Cortez started running, I thought about what could happen. Imagine if there is a stick break again. It looks ugly for the classic”, said Taison – see:

The Grêmio irritation, which mainly involved Vanderson and Thiago Santos as well as Cortez, was due to the fact that Patrick went to look for blue coffins in the crowd, clearly alluding to the possible relegation that could happen to Grêmio.

Only Patrick and Cortez were expelled by referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, who explained in his summary:

Patrick: “For going to the stands where SC Internacional fans were standing and receiving two coffin-shaped plaques in the colors of Grêmio FBPA, with the figure of a cross and the letter “b”. I inform you that, after receiving the plates, the athlete returned to the playing field, raising them and displaying them to the entire stadium in a provocative tone”

Cortez: “For running towards his opponent number 88, Patrick do Nascimento, who was displaying two coffin-shaped plaques in the colors of Grêmio FBPA, with the figure of a cross and the letter “b”, giving a jolt with the chest on the shoulder of the aforementioned opponent athlete. After this act, a generalized riot began between the athletes of both teams being contained by the security force”