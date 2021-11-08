Biden condemns ‘terrorist attack’ against Iraqi prime minister | World

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al Kazimi”, Biden said in a statement.

“I am relieved to learn that the prime minister was not hurt and I commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, moderation and dialogue to protect state institutions and strengthen the democracy that Iraqis deserve.”

Drone strike hits home of Iraqi prime minister, who escapes unharmed

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi escaped unharmed after an explosives-laden drone attacked his home in Baghdad this Sunday morning (7th local time).

2 of 2 Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi arrives at polling station in Baghdad in October 10 photo — Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Reuters Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Khadimi arrives at polling station in Baghdad in October 10 photo — Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via Reuters

But the attack marked an escalation in the country’s post-election turmoil.

The prime minister’s office described the attack as a “failed assassination attempt” while Iraqi President Barham Salih called it an attempted “coup against the constitutional system”.

So far, the attack has not been claimed by any organization. Biden said “the perpetrators of this terrorist attack against the Iraqi state must be held accountable” and condemned “in the strictest terms to those who use violence to undermine the democratic process in Iraq.”

The US president announced that he had instructed his national security team to “offer all appropriate assistance to the Iraqi security forces as they investigate the attack and identify those responsible.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres “vehemently” condemned the attack, calling for moderation and rejecting the use of violence.

“The secretary-general strongly condemns the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi today. He calls for the perpetrators of this crime to be held accountable,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

He also called on Iraqis “to exercise the utmost restraint and reject all violence and any attempt to destabilize Iraq.”