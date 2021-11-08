Biden says elections in Nicaragua were ‘not free or fair’; ballot boxes are closed and Ortega must be re-elected | World

Shortly after the polls closed, US President Joe Biden raised the bar against the authoritarian regime in Nicaragua and said the vote was a “farce”: “Neither free nor fair, and almost certainly not democratic.” he wrote.

“The arbitrary arrest of nearly 40 opponents since May — including seven possible presidential candidates — and the barring of political party participation have manipulated the result long before election day,” Biden said in a statement.

The United States is exerting strong pressure on Nicaragua, especially after Ortega hardened the regime in 2018 — when hundreds died in the crackdown on anti-government protests.

Ortega and vice president Rosario Murillo — who is also the president’s wife — should be able to get re-elected without difficulty, Nicaraguan media projections indicate. The result was not officially confirmed until 22:00 (GMT) this Sunday.

The current president has faced five unknown candidates accused of collaborating with the government, after the arrest of seven pre-candidates in an offensive that has brought dozens of politicians, businessmen, farmers, students and journalists to prison since May.

A survey by the Cid-Gallup institute shows that 65% would vote for an opponent and 19% for Ortega. But the pro-government M&R institute says 70% will vote for the current president and 11.2% for unknown candidates.

Opponents imprisoned or in exile

The favorite to be elected was Cristiana Chamorro, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios (1990-1997) and who is under house arrest.

The detainees are accused of attacking sovereignty and promoting sanctions against Nicaragua, “betrayal of the motherland” or “money laundering”, based on laws passed in 2020 by Congress, under government control, as well as the Judiciary and authorities elections.

For Ortega, the more than 150 opponents detained since 2018 are not politicians, but “criminals” and “coupists” sponsored by Washington.

More than 100,000 Nicaraguans went into exile, mainly the United States and Costa Rica, during the political crisis.

Thus, Ortega’s government rejected international observation by bodies such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union.

The head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that the elections will not be legitimate because Ortega has arrested all other candidates.